|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,430.26
|2,415.8
|10
|2,422.61
|2,416.56
|20
|2,403.74
|2,407.58
|50
|2,389.2
|2,391.76
|100
|2,379.1
|2,369.03
|200
|2,333.01
|2,298.38
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3120.25
|44.75
|1.46
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|Go Digit General Insurance
|332.50
|-2.50
|-0.75
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|74.28
|-0.70
|-0.93
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|879.00
|-12.50
|-1.40
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|909.95
|-20.40
|-2.19
|KFIN Technologies
|934.95
|-22.05
|-2.30
|UTI Asset Management Company
|965.50
|-23.95
|-2.42
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.55
|-3.60
|-2.88
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.00
|-39.25
|-3.15
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02