Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is JSW Steel, which operates in the Iron and Steel sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,85,470.00 cr.



JSW Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,319.47 cr. Over the previous 12 months, JSW Steel’s share price gained 21.23%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is JSW Steel. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,319.47 cr. Over the last 12 months, JSW Steel’s share price gained 21.23%.