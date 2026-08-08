Monitor the group’s core industrial companies, from JSW Steel to JSW Energy, in a single dashboard.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|JSW Steel
|1,293.50
|3,16,319.47
|22.30
|10.71
|0.95
|3.77
|11.74
|12.76
|3.16
|12.95
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|1,03,830.13
|7.28
|7.55
|2.47
|22.30
|19.28
|52.78
|3.37
|14.12
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|79,220.05
|14.00
|12.68
|0.59
|18.84
|29.40
|53.34
|7.25
|18.67
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|18,269.09
|-11.54
|10.13
|0.62
|3.72
|76.19
|NM
|2.78
|13.17
|JSW Holdings
|11,984.95
|13,302.85
|0.44
|0.44
|0.00
|-23.87
|-23.38
|96.84
|0.40
|75.93
|Shiva Cement
|16.96
|500.32
|0.00
|-1.61
|-25.37
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|109.79
The largest company, by revenues, is JSW Steel, which operates in the Iron and Steel sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,85,470.00 cr.
JSW Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,319.47 cr. Over the previous 12 months, JSW Steel’s share price gained 21.23%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of JSW Steel.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all iron and steel stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is JSW Steel. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,319.47 cr. Over the last 12 months, JSW Steel’s share price gained 21.23%.
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Track the group’s commodity-linked and infrastructure-oriented businesses together for a full market view.
JSW Steel is one of India’s largest private steel producers.
JSW Energy operates thermal, hydro, and renewable power assets.
JSW Cement focuses on infrastructure-led demand growth.
Synergies across raw materials, manufacturing, and energy supply.
Use this page to watch steel price trends, power generation output, and cement demand shifts for JSW-listed companies.
Global steel prices, raw material costs, power tariffs, and infrastructure spending trends are primary drivers.
It allows easy tracking of commodity-sensitive businesses with long-term infra-linked earnings.
Listed JSW entities operate in steel manufacturing, energy generation, and cement production.
Source: Dion Global