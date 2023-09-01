Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shiva Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHIVA CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.00 Closed
0.990.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shiva Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹49.74
₹49.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹62.80
₹49.00
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹48.52
Volume
1,77,798

Shiva Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.49
  • R249.99
  • R350.23
  • Pivot
    49.25
  • S148.75
  • S248.51
  • S348.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.6347.94
  • 1054.6247.58
  • 2055.0947.59
  • 5052.2647.95
  • 10049.6648.49
  • 20046.2548.92

Shiva Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.350.026.75-2.021.77406.20107.63
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Shiva Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiva Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shiva Cement Ltd.

Shiva Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1985PLC001557 and registration number is 001557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Rustagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narinder Singh Kahlon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R P Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B K Mangaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudeshna Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J C Toshniwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shiva Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹955.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd. is -13.32 and PB ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd. is -12.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiva Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹62.80 and 52-week low of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data