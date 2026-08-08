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Shiva Cement Share Price

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BSE

SHIVA CEMENT

JSW Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shiva Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.96 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shiva Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.93₹17.25
₹16.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.05₹38.49
₹16.96
Open Price
₹17.10
Prev. Close
₹17.03
Volume
35,667

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Cement		1.442.23-12.26-17.63-53.23-27.64-14.19
UltraTech Cement		1.1460.77-7.72-0.9413.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.596.4412.4414.0224.0121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.433.1-2.31-19.95-25.22-2.91.37
Shree Cements		1.291.733.63-3.01-13.422.81-1.4
JK Cement		-1.250.87-3.46-9.83-23.7518.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.596.29-0.15-16.8-18.56-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.622.22-1.87-19.94-23.62-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.210.55-4.54-23.98-14.41.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-0.37.548.5-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.5811.975.14-0.65-21.16-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.347.11-2.5-12.8311.9922.615.71
Star Cement		-0.84-0.67-14.93-8.98-22.566.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-2.32-8.03-16.54-26.69-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-0.57-14.95-22.63-37.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-0.27-15.91-11.41-24.05-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-1.83-3.7-8.93-25.8-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.181.83-3.98-18.72-41.44-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.41.3819.3229.1640.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-0.2-9.16-9.92-23.93-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Cement has declined 53.23% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Shiva Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.1417.02
1017.1517.05
2017.0117.11
5017.3617.36
10017.4518.15
20020.1720.8

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shiva Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTShiva Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTShiva Cement - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTShiva Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTShiva Cement - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
Jul 22, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTShiva Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving, Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Com

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Cement

Shiva Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1985PLC001557 and registration number is 001557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Rustagi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narinder Singh Kahlon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shouvik Chakraborty
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudeshna Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J C Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shiva Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Cement is ₹16.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Cement?

The Shiva Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Cement?

The market cap of Shiva Cement is ₹500.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Cement are ₹17.25 and ₹16.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Cement is ₹38.49 and 52-week low of Shiva Cement is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shiva Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Cement has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, -8.58% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -27.51% across 3 years, and -14.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Cement are -4.29 and -22.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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