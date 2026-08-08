Here's the live share price of Shiva Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Cement
|1.44
|2.23
|-12.26
|-17.63
|-53.23
|-27.64
|-14.19
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|6
|0.77
|-7.72
|-0.94
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|6.44
|12.44
|14.02
|24.01
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|3.1
|-2.31
|-19.95
|-25.22
|-2.9
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|1.73
|3.63
|-3.01
|-13.42
|2.81
|-1.4
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|0.87
|-3.46
|-9.83
|-23.75
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|6.29
|-0.15
|-16.8
|-18.56
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|2.22
|-1.87
|-19.94
|-23.62
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|0.55
|-4.54
|-23.98
|-14.4
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-0.3
|7.54
|8.5
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|11.97
|5.14
|-0.65
|-21.16
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|7.11
|-2.5
|-12.83
|11.99
|22.6
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-0.67
|-14.93
|-8.98
|-22.56
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-2.32
|-8.03
|-16.54
|-26.69
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-0.57
|-14.95
|-22.63
|-37.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-0.27
|-15.91
|-11.41
|-24.05
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-1.83
|-3.7
|-8.93
|-25.8
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|1.83
|-3.98
|-18.72
|-41.44
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.4
|1.38
|19.32
|29.16
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-0.2
|-9.16
|-9.92
|-23.93
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Cement has declined 53.23% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.14
|17.02
|10
|17.15
|17.05
|20
|17.01
|17.11
|50
|17.36
|17.36
|100
|17.45
|18.15
|200
|20.17
|20.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Shiva Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Shiva Cement - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Shiva Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Shiva Cement - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Shiva Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving, Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Com
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1985PLC001557 and registration number is 001557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Cement is ₹16.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Cement is ₹500.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Cement are ₹17.25 and ₹16.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Cement is ₹38.49 and 52-week low of Shiva Cement is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Cement has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, -8.58% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -27.51% across 3 years, and -14.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Cement are -4.29 and -22.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global