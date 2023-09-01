Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shiva Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942OR1985PLC001557 and registration number is 001557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹955.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd. is -13.32 and PB ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd. is -12.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹62.80 and 52-week low of Shiva Cement Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.