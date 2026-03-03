Here's the live share price of Blue Water Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Blue Water Logistics has declined 0.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.57%.
Blue Water Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Water Logistics
|1.52
|8.67
|-1.24
|-1.11
|-0.57
|-0.19
|-0.12
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Blue Water Logistics has declined 0.57% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Water Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.41
|146.45
|10
|146.81
|146.14
|20
|144.17
|145.52
|50
|145.68
|146.51
|100
|150.65
|149.48
|200
|136.14
|0
In the latest quarter, Blue Water Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.88%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Blue Water Logistics fact sheet for more information
Blue Water Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030TG2022PLC165815 and registration number is 165815. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Water Logistics is ₹147.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Water Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Blue Water Logistics is ₹161.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Water Logistics are ₹147.90 and ₹146.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Water Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Water Logistics is ₹187.20 and 52-week low of Blue Water Logistics is ₹125.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Water Logistics has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 3.08% for the past month, -8.0% over 3 months, -0.57% over 1 year, -0.19% across 3 years, and -0.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Water Logistics are 0.00 and 2.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.