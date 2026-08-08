Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sparkle Gold Rock Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPARKLE GOLD ROCK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sparkle Gold Rock along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.00 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sparkle Gold Rock Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.50₹76.53
₹69.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.25₹104.85
₹69.00
Open Price
₹69.66
Prev. Close
₹69.47
Volume
4,359

Source: Dion Global

Sparkle Gold Rock Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sparkle Gold Rock		-0.357.54-13.02-7.44-30.51162.84104.27
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sparkle Gold Rock has declined 30.51% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Sparkle Gold Rock has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sparkle Gold Rock Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sparkle Gold Rock Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.5669.18
1065.467.62
2064.9466.86
5067.1368.18
10071.8671.21
20079.973.7

Source: Dion Global

Sparkle Gold Rock Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sparkle Gold Rock remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sparkle Gold Rock Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,5000.010.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sparkle Gold Rock Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTSparkle Gold Rock - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSparkle Gold Rock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTSparkle Gold Rock - Complete Financials Results For Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSparkle Gold Rock - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTSparkle Gold Rock - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sparkle Gold Rock

Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32111RJ1991PLC106196 and registration number is 106196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sarita Devi Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Lakshita Sharma
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Manisha Godara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manuj Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sparkle Gold Rock Share Price

What is the share price of Sparkle Gold Rock?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sparkle Gold Rock?

The Sparkle Gold Rock is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sparkle Gold Rock?

The market cap of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sparkle Gold Rock?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparkle Gold Rock are ₹76.53 and ₹67.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sparkle Gold Rock?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparkle Gold Rock stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹104.85 and 52-week low of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sparkle Gold Rock performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sparkle Gold Rock has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -30.51% over 1 year, 162.84% across 3 years, and 104.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock are 7.46 and 5.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sparkle Gold Rock News

More Sparkle Gold Rock News
Market Pulse