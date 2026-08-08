Here's the live share price of Sparkle Gold Rock along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sparkle Gold Rock
|-0.35
|7.54
|-13.02
|-7.44
|-30.51
|162.84
|104.27
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sparkle Gold Rock has declined 30.51% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Sparkle Gold Rock has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.56
|69.18
|10
|65.4
|67.62
|20
|64.94
|66.86
|50
|67.13
|68.18
|100
|71.86
|71.21
|200
|79.9
|73.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sparkle Gold Rock remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,500
|0.01
|0.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Sparkle Gold Rock - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Sparkle Gold Rock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Sparkle Gold Rock - Complete Financials Results For Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Sparkle Gold Rock - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Sparkle Gold Rock - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32111RJ1991PLC106196 and registration number is 106196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sparkle Gold Rock is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparkle Gold Rock are ₹76.53 and ₹67.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparkle Gold Rock stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹104.85 and 52-week low of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sparkle Gold Rock has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -30.51% over 1 year, 162.84% across 3 years, and 104.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock are 7.46 and 5.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global