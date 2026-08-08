What is the share price of Sparkle Gold Rock? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹69.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sparkle Gold Rock? The Sparkle Gold Rock is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sparkle Gold Rock? The market cap of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹30.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sparkle Gold Rock? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sparkle Gold Rock are ₹76.53 and ₹67.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sparkle Gold Rock? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sparkle Gold Rock stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹104.85 and 52-week low of Sparkle Gold Rock is ₹52.25 as on .

How has the Sparkle Gold Rock performed historically in terms of returns? The Sparkle Gold Rock has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -30.51% over 1 year, 162.84% across 3 years, and 104.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sparkle Gold Rock are 7.46 and 5.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global