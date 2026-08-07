Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Esaar (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESAAR (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Esaar (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.25 Closed
2.83₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Esaar (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.44₹11.39
₹11.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.66₹20.07
₹11.25
Open Price
₹11.36
Prev. Close
₹10.94
Volume
6,055

Source: Dion Global

Esaar (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Esaar (India)		3.973.21-10.5710.62-39.1636.3332.45
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Esaar (India) has declined 39.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Esaar (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Esaar (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Esaar (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.0311.01
1011.0510.99
2010.7611.01
5011.311.09
10010.6211.02
20011.1111.06

Source: Dion Global

Esaar (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Esaar (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Esaar (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEsaar (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTEsaar (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 10, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTEsaar (India) - Corporate Action-Intimation of Right issue
Jun 10, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTEsaar (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated June 10, 2026
Jun 06, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTEsaar (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated June 10, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Esaar (India)

Esaar (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1951PLC222871 and registration number is 222871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav Shastri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar A Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bipin D Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Dipti Shashank Yelve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Esaar (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Esaar (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esaar (India) is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Esaar (India)?

The Esaar (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esaar (India)?

The market cap of Esaar (India) is ₹23.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Esaar (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Esaar (India) are ₹11.39 and ₹10.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esaar (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esaar (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esaar (India) is ₹20.07 and 52-week low of Esaar (India) is ₹7.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Esaar (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Esaar (India) has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -10.57% over 3 months, -39.16% over 1 year, 36.33% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esaar (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esaar (India) are 2.06 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Esaar (India) News

More Esaar (India) News
Market Pulse