Esaar (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.69 Closed
1.960.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Esaar (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.69₹4.69
₹4.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.97₹10.28
₹4.69
Open Price
₹4.69
Prev. Close
₹4.60
Volume
21,242

Esaar (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.69
  • R24.69
  • R34.69
  • Pivot
    4.69
  • S14.69
  • S24.69
  • S34.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.374.56
  • 108.094.57
  • 207.434.59
  • 506.934.72
  • 1006.854.99
  • 2005.745.36

Esaar (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.301.96-19.83-14.26-29.58378.57364.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Esaar (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Esaar (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Esaar (India) Ltd.

Esaar (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1951PLC222871 and registration number is 222871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shruti Joshi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Dipti Yelve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Raju Kishan Darade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Shastri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Esaar (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Esaar (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹9.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd. is -5.1 and PB ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Esaar (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹4.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esaar (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esaar (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹10.28 and 52-week low of Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

