What is the Market Cap of Esaar (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹9.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd. is -5.1 and PB ratio of Esaar (India) Ltd. is 0.26 as on .

What is the share price of Esaar (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esaar (India) Ltd. is ₹4.69 as on .