What is the share price of Esaar (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esaar (India) is ₹11.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Esaar (India)? The Esaar (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esaar (India)? The market cap of Esaar (India) is ₹23.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Esaar (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Esaar (India) are ₹11.39 and ₹10.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esaar (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esaar (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esaar (India) is ₹20.07 and 52-week low of Esaar (India) is ₹7.66 as on .

How has the Esaar (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Esaar (India) has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -10.57% over 3 months, -39.16% over 1 year, 36.33% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esaar (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esaar (India) are 2.06 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global