Here's the live share price of Esaar (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Esaar (India)
|3.97
|3.21
|-10.57
|10.62
|-39.16
|36.33
|32.45
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Esaar (India) has declined 39.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Esaar (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.03
|11.01
|10
|11.05
|10.99
|20
|10.76
|11.01
|50
|11.3
|11.09
|100
|10.62
|11.02
|200
|11.11
|11.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Esaar (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Esaar (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Esaar (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Esaar (India) - Corporate Action-Intimation of Right issue
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Esaar (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated June 10, 2026
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Esaar (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated June 10, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Esaar (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1951PLC222871 and registration number is 222871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esaar (India) is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esaar (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Esaar (India) is ₹23.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Esaar (India) are ₹11.39 and ₹10.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esaar (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esaar (India) is ₹20.07 and 52-week low of Esaar (India) is ₹7.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Esaar (India) has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -10.57% over 3 months, -39.16% over 1 year, 36.33% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esaar (India) are 2.06 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global