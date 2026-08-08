Here's the live share price of Unifinz Capital India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unifinz Capital India
|4.59
|-0.83
|11.76
|15.15
|-6.55
|149.95
|11.48
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unifinz Capital India has declined 6.55% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Unifinz Capital India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.63
|104.48
|10
|109.56
|106.83
|20
|115.13
|108.65
|50
|102.48
|105.9
|100
|99.75
|103.19
|200
|101.87
|102.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unifinz Capital India saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 8.70%, FII holding unchanged at 11.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Unifinz Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Limited Reviewed Financial Results For Quarter E
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Unifinz Capital - Intimation Of Grant Of Employees Stock Options Under UCIL ESOP 2025 Plan.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Unifinz Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), 2015: Clarification To Search & Seizure Operation
|Aug 02, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Unifinz Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Search & Seizure Operation
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Unifinz Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111DL1982PLC013790 and registration number is 013790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unifinz Capital India is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unifinz Capital India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unifinz Capital India is ₹504.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unifinz Capital India are ₹115.00 and ₹111.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unifinz Capital India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unifinz Capital India is ₹129.51 and 52-week low of Unifinz Capital India is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unifinz Capital India has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, 149.95% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India are 5.79 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global