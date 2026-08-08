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Unifinz Capital India Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIFINZ CAPITAL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Unifinz Capital India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.00 Closed
3.54₹ 3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unifinz Capital India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.00₹115.00
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹129.51
₹114.00
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹110.10
Volume
3,934

Source: Dion Global

Unifinz Capital India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unifinz Capital India		4.59-0.8311.7615.15-6.55149.9511.48
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unifinz Capital India has declined 6.55% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Unifinz Capital India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Unifinz Capital India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unifinz Capital India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.63104.48
10109.56106.83
20115.13108.65
50102.48105.9
10099.75103.19
200101.87102.61

Source: Dion Global

Unifinz Capital India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unifinz Capital India saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 8.70%, FII holding unchanged at 11.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unifinz Capital India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTUnifinz Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Limited Reviewed Financial Results For Quarter E
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTUnifinz Capital - Intimation Of Grant Of Employees Stock Options Under UCIL ESOP 2025 Plan.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTUnifinz Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), 2015: Clarification To Search & Seizure Operation
Aug 02, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTUnifinz Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Search & Seizure Operation
Jul 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTUnifinz Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Unifinz Capital India

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111DL1982PLC013790 and registration number is 013790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 511.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubh Charn Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unifinz Capital India Share Price

What is the share price of Unifinz Capital India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unifinz Capital India is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unifinz Capital India?

The Unifinz Capital India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unifinz Capital India?

The market cap of Unifinz Capital India is ₹504.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unifinz Capital India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unifinz Capital India are ₹115.00 and ₹111.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unifinz Capital India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unifinz Capital India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unifinz Capital India is ₹129.51 and 52-week low of Unifinz Capital India is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unifinz Capital India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unifinz Capital India has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, 149.95% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India are 5.79 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Unifinz Capital India News

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