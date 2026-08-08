What is the share price of Unifinz Capital India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unifinz Capital India is ₹114.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Unifinz Capital India? The Unifinz Capital India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unifinz Capital India? The market cap of Unifinz Capital India is ₹504.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unifinz Capital India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unifinz Capital India are ₹115.00 and ₹111.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unifinz Capital India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unifinz Capital India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unifinz Capital India is ₹129.51 and 52-week low of Unifinz Capital India is ₹61.00 as on .

How has the Unifinz Capital India performed historically in terms of returns? The Unifinz Capital India has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, 149.95% across 3 years, and 11.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India are 5.79 and 3.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global