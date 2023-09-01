Follow Us

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIFINZ CAPITAL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.95₹40.95
₹40.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹92.00
₹40.95
Open Price
₹40.95
Prev. Close
₹40.95
Volume
0

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.95
  • R240.95
  • R340.95
  • Pivot
    40.95
  • S140.95
  • S240.95
  • S340.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.2639.05
  • 1055.739.31
  • 2067.2643.15
  • 5089.5252.13
  • 100157.8866.99
  • 200150.6397.55

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
012.199.26-53.15-37.00148.33148.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Share Holdings

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unifinz Capital India Ltd.

Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111DL1982PLC013790 and registration number is 013790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unifinz Capital India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd.?

The market cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹12.86 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is -12.8 and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is 2.68 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Unifinz Capital India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹40.95 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unifinz Capital India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

