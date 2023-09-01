Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|12.19
|9.26
|-53.15
|-37.00
|148.33
|148.33
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111DL1982PLC013790 and registration number is 013790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹12.86 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is -12.8 and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is 2.68 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹40.95 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unifinz Capital India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.