What is the Market Cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is -4.56 and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is 0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on .