Here's the live share price of Goenka Business & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goenka Business & Finance
|9.62
|7.42
|-3.43
|10.46
|5.63
|24.54
|1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goenka Business & Finance has gained 5.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Goenka Business & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.68
|9.74
|10
|9.56
|9.68
|20
|9.57
|9.7
|50
|9.91
|9.83
|100
|10.05
|9.81
|200
|9.35
|9.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goenka Business & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Goenka Business - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Goenka Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 26, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Goenka Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Goenka Business - Financial Result March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Goenka Business - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 01_2026-27 Held On 26.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1987PLC042960 and registration number is 042960. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Business & Finance is ₹10.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goenka Business & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹13.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Business & Finance are ₹10.44 and ₹9.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Business & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹6.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goenka Business & Finance has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 7.42% for the past month, -3.43% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 24.54% across 3 years, and 1.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance are 2.86 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global