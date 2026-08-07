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Goenka Business & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOENKA BUSINESS & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Goenka Business & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.14 Closed
1.71₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goenka Business & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.13₹10.44
₹10.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹12.89
₹10.14
Open Price
₹9.13
Prev. Close
₹9.97
Volume
32,376

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Business & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goenka Business & Finance		9.627.42-3.4310.465.6324.541.77
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goenka Business & Finance has gained 5.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Goenka Business & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Goenka Business & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Business & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.689.74
109.569.68
209.579.7
509.919.83
10010.059.81
2009.359.75

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Business & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goenka Business & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goenka Business & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTGoenka Business - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 03, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTGoenka Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 26, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTGoenka Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTGoenka Business - Financial Result March 2026
May 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTGoenka Business - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 01_2026-27 Held On 26.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Goenka Business & Finance

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1987PLC042960 and registration number is 042960. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yasin Gori
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavikkumar Prajapati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nigamkumar Sathavara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Charmi Parikh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Goenka Business & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Goenka Business & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Business & Finance is ₹10.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goenka Business & Finance?

The Goenka Business & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Business & Finance?

The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹13.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goenka Business & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Business & Finance are ₹10.44 and ₹9.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Business & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Business & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹6.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goenka Business & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goenka Business & Finance has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 7.42% for the past month, -3.43% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 24.54% across 3 years, and 1.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance are 2.86 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Business & Finance News

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