What is the share price of Goenka Business & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Business & Finance is ₹10.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Goenka Business & Finance? The Goenka Business & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Business & Finance? The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹13.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goenka Business & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Business & Finance are ₹10.44 and ₹9.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Business & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Business & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Goenka Business & Finance is ₹6.06 as on .

How has the Goenka Business & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Goenka Business & Finance has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 7.42% for the past month, -3.43% over 3 months, 5.63% over 1 year, 24.54% across 3 years, and 1.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance are 2.86 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global