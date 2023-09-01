Follow Us

GOENKA BUSINESS & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
-1.38-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹5.78
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.65₹11.57
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.78
Volume
5,849

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.75
  • R25.81
  • R35.83
  • Pivot
    5.73
  • S15.67
  • S25.65
  • S35.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.25.76
  • 108.335.68
  • 208.515.61
  • 509.245.75
  • 1008.736.16
  • 20010.976.84

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1815.38-9.09-22.66-48.28137.503.64
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1987PLC042960 and registration number is 042960. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1420.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yasin Gori
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavikkumar Prajapati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nigamkumar Sathavara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Charmi Parikh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is -4.56 and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹11.57 and 52-week low of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. is ₹4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

