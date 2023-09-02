Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.83
|25.00
|64.24
|32.90
|53.60
|599.03
|270.42
|-5.69
|-14.71
|-20.27
|-7.13
|-48.43
|32.88
|32.88
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.90
|4.17
|6.89
|18.18
|38.11
|921.53
|339.95
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.46
|-0.22
|5.13
|0.67
|10.00
|-7.68
|249.61
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Unique Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119RJ1993PLC007148 and registration number is 007148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹34.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 10.8 and PB ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹57.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unique Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹58.50 and 52-week low of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.