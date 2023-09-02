What is the Market Cap of Unique Organics Ltd.? The market cap of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹34.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unique Organics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 10.8 and PB ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 2.12 as on .

What is the share price of Unique Organics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹57.60 as on .