Here's the live share price of Unique Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unique Organics
|20.92
|12.51
|-0.47
|4.86
|-22.36
|29.59
|46.69
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unique Organics has declined 22.36% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Unique Organics has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.8
|82.03
|10
|77.86
|80.44
|20
|78.71
|80.41
|50
|86.56
|84.26
|100
|88.35
|88.32
|200
|94.43
|95.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unique Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Unique Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Consider And Approve Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30.06.20
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Unique Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Unique Organics - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026.
|May 27, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Unique Organics - Results-Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Unique Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)2015.
Source: Dion Global
Unique Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119RJ1993PLC007148 and registration number is 007148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unique Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unique Organics is ₹56.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unique Organics are ₹99.00 and ₹92.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unique Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unique Organics is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Unique Organics is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unique Organics has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 12.51% for the past month, -0.47% over 3 months, -22.36% over 1 year, 29.59% across 3 years, and 46.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unique Organics are 7.07 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global