Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Unique Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.60 Closed
11.716.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unique Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹59.65
₹57.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.30₹58.50
₹57.60
Open Price
₹51.00
Prev. Close
₹51.56
Volume
90,124

Unique Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161.83
  • R266.07
  • R372.48
  • Pivot
    55.42
  • S151.18
  • S244.77
  • S340.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.0751.29
  • 1045.8450.13
  • 2046.5648.35
  • 5042.6445.01
  • 10035.6242.8
  • 20031.7140.65

Unique Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.8325.0064.2432.9053.60599.03270.42
-5.69-14.71-20.27-7.13-48.4332.8832.88
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.904.176.8918.1838.11921.53339.95
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.46-0.225.130.6710.00-7.68249.61
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Unique Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Unique Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unique Organics Ltd.

Unique Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119RJ1993PLC007148 and registration number is 007148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jyoti Prakash Kanodia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Kanodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ashok Kumar Dangaich
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unique Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unique Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹34.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unique Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 10.8 and PB ratio of Unique Organics Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unique Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹57.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unique Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unique Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹58.50 and 52-week low of Unique Organics Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data