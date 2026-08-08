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Unique Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIQUE ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Unique Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.50 Closed
1.89₹ 1.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unique Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.50₹99.00
₹95.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹129.00
₹95.50
Open Price
₹95.60
Prev. Close
₹93.73
Volume
2,377

Source: Dion Global

Unique Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unique Organics		20.9212.51-0.474.86-22.3629.5946.69
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unique Organics has declined 22.36% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Unique Organics has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Unique Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unique Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.882.03
1077.8680.44
2078.7180.41
5086.5684.26
10088.3588.32
20094.4395.68

Source: Dion Global

Unique Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unique Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unique Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTUnique Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Consider And Approve Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30.06.20
Jul 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTUnique Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTUnique Organics - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026.
May 27, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTUnique Organics - Results-Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTUnique Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Unique Organics

Unique Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119RJ1993PLC007148 and registration number is 007148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jyoti Prakash Kanodia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Kanodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ashok Kumar Dangaich
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unique Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Unique Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unique Organics?

The Unique Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unique Organics?

The market cap of Unique Organics is ₹56.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unique Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unique Organics are ₹99.00 and ₹92.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unique Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unique Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unique Organics is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Unique Organics is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unique Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unique Organics has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 12.51% for the past month, -0.47% over 3 months, -22.36% over 1 year, 29.59% across 3 years, and 46.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unique Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unique Organics are 7.07 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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