What is the share price of Unique Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unique Organics is ₹95.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Unique Organics? The Unique Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unique Organics? The market cap of Unique Organics is ₹56.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unique Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unique Organics are ₹99.00 and ₹92.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unique Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unique Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unique Organics is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Unique Organics is ₹65.00 as on .

How has the Unique Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Unique Organics has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, 12.51% for the past month, -0.47% over 3 months, -22.36% over 1 year, 29.59% across 3 years, and 46.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unique Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unique Organics are 7.07 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global