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Master Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

MASTER TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Master Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.63 Closed
0.09₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Master Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.24₹80.95
₹79.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹169.15
₹79.63
Open Price
₹80.95
Prev. Close
₹79.56
Volume
1,623

Source: Dion Global

Master Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Master Trust		-3.085.40-8.80-14.79-51.787.1528.11
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Master Trust has declined 51.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Master Trust has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Master Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Master Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.6583.1
1083.7983.55
2085.9483.77
5082.483.16
10079.7685.41
20095.6695.91

Source: Dion Global

Master Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Master Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Master Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTMaster Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTMaster Trust - GLIMPSE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTMaster Trust - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 04.08.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTMaster Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 04.08.2026 At 04:00 PM
Jul 14, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTMaster Trust - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Master Trust

Master Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991PB1985PLC006414 and registration number is 006414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Harneesh Kaur Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Singhania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Chawla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Master Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Master Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Trust is ₹79.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Master Trust?

The Master Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Master Trust?

The market cap of Master Trust is ₹979.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Master Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Master Trust are ₹80.95 and ₹78.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Master Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Trust is ₹169.15 and 52-week low of Master Trust is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Master Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Master Trust has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 5.4% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -51.78% over 1 year, 7.15% across 3 years, and 28.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Master Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Master Trust are 7.33 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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