What is the share price of Master Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Trust is ₹79.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Master Trust? The Master Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Master Trust? The market cap of Master Trust is ₹979.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Master Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Master Trust are ₹80.95 and ₹78.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Master Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Trust is ₹169.15 and 52-week low of Master Trust is ₹56.00 as on .

How has the Master Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Master Trust has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 5.4% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -51.78% over 1 year, 7.15% across 3 years, and 28.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Master Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Master Trust are 7.33 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global