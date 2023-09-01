Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.09
|-6.82
|62.38
|141.64
|84.90
|1,548.35
|1,150.00
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Master Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991PB1985PLC006414 and registration number is 006414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹652.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Master Trust Ltd. is 86.56 and PB ratio of Master Trust Ltd. is 2.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Trust Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.