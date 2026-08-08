Here's the live share price of Master Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Master Trust
|-3.08
|5.40
|-8.80
|-14.79
|-51.78
|7.15
|28.11
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Master Trust has declined 51.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Master Trust has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.65
|83.1
|10
|83.79
|83.55
|20
|85.94
|83.77
|50
|82.4
|83.16
|100
|79.76
|85.41
|200
|95.66
|95.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Master Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Master Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Master Trust - GLIMPSE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Master Trust - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 04.08.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Master Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 04.08.2026 At 04:00 PM
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Master Trust - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Master Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991PB1985PLC006414 and registration number is 006414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Trust is ₹79.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Master Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Master Trust is ₹979.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Master Trust are ₹80.95 and ₹78.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Trust is ₹169.15 and 52-week low of Master Trust is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Master Trust has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 5.4% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -51.78% over 1 year, 7.15% across 3 years, and 28.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Master Trust are 7.33 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global