Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Master Trust Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MASTER TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹300.00 Closed
-0.12-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Master Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹313.00
₹300.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.00₹399.00
₹300.00
Open Price
₹313.00
Prev. Close
₹300.35
Volume
13,490

Master Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1308.67
  • R2317.33
  • R3321.67
  • Pivot
    304.33
  • S1295.67
  • S2291.33
  • S3282.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5120.91301.99
  • 10120.1304.11
  • 20122.76308.87
  • 50133.4300.77
  • 100129.2263.54
  • 200146.04216.38

Master Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.09-6.8262.38141.6484.901,548.351,150.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Master Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Master Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Master Trust Ltd.

Master Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991PB1985PLC006414 and registration number is 006414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Chawla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Harneesh Kaur Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Singhania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Master Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Master Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹652.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Master Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Master Trust Ltd. is 86.56 and PB ratio of Master Trust Ltd. is 2.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Master Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Trust Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Master Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Master Trust Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data