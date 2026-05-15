India’s healthcare demand is moving beyond metro cities. Rising incomes, higher health awareness, lifestyle diseases, medical insurance penetration and ageing population are increasing the need for quality hospitals. This demand is not limited to the largest cities anymore. Regional hospitals are becoming important because patients in Tier II and Tier III markets also want better treatment closer to home.

For many years, listed hospital investing was largely seen through the lens of the biggest national chains. These companies still dominate the sector. But the regional hospital space is also becoming more relevant. Several smaller listed hospital companies have built strong local brands. Some have expanded bed capacity, improved occupancy and added specialised departments to serve growing demand in their core markets.

Investor interest has also turned to hospitals because healthcare is seen as a long-term consumption story. Demand is not purely cyclical. People may delay many expenses, but medical care remains essential. As private healthcare demand grows, listed hospital companies can benefit from higher patient footfalls, better case mix and expansion in underserved regions. In this article, we look at regional hospital stocks that sit outside the most obvious large hospital names.

The selection has been kept simple. In this article we focus on regional hospital companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore. The largest national chains have been excluded because they already enjoy wider investor attention and broader coverage. At the same time, every regional name has not been included. The selected companies offer a better mix of meaningful scale, clear hospital-led business exposure, operating track record, profitability and return ratios.

#1 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Scaling Bed Capacity Across Tier-II Micro-Markets

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was Incorporated in the year 1973 and is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of patients treated and treatments offered. The company offers multidisciplinary healthcare services with primary, secondary, and tertiary care across 2-3 tier cities and an additional quaternary healthcare facility in tier-1 cities.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) reported a steady Q3 FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 998 crore, showing strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 29.2%. Net profit, however, came under pressure. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 52 crore, down from Rs 93 crore in Q3 FY25. The decline was mainly linked to losses and start-up costs from newer hospitals commissioned over the last nine to twelve months.

The quarter also showed the importance of KIMS’ regional hospital model. The company now operates 25 hospitals across five states. In 2025, it added seven hospitals across Bangalore, Guntur, Kollam, Thane and Sangli. The management said that advanced care is now available in smaller centres where KIMS operates. It also highlighted that organ transplants are being done in tier II and tier III locations, which was earlier uncommon in such markets.

Why Margin Pressure is a Temporary Side Effect of Growth

The new hospitals are still in the ramp-up phase. This has weighed on margins. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 204 crore, marginally lower YoY. EBITDA margin fell to 20.4% from 25.9% in Q3 FY25. The management said Thane and Mahadevapura in Bangalore should turn EBITDA neutral or positive by the end of Q1 FY27. The Electronic City hospital may take longer and is expected to reach breakeven by Q3 FY27.

KIMS is also seeing early traction in its newer markets. The Mahadevapura hospital in Bangalore performed 25 transplants within three months of starting operations. Thane completed more than 100 life-saving cardiac procedures within its first five months. Nashik, which had seen a slower ramp-up, turned EBITDA positive in January after 13 months of operations. The management said the delay was mainly due to insurance and corporate empanelment taking time in a more price-sensitive tier II market.

South India Strategy: Filling the Missing Link in Chennai

The company’s expansion pipeline remains active, but the focus has shifted to stabilising existing projects. KIMS has entered into an agreement to construct and operate a hospital in Chennai for 26 years. The project is expected to be completed in two years. Management said Chennai fills a missing link in its South India strategy. It already has a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. It also sees some underserved micro-markets in Chennai.

In Telangana, the company is preparing for further growth through the new Kondapur facility. The existing Kondapur hospital is running at 90-95% occupancy, according to management. The new facility will have 850 beds, compared with the current 250-bed hospital. Management expects 20-25% YoY growth from the new Kondapur facility once it is operational. The old hospital will be shut down after the transition period.

KIMS also gave updates on other projects. Ongole added 50 beds. Anantapur is expected to commission a cancer centre and add 75 beds by the end of March. Rajahmundry is expected to restart towards the end of Q4. Kondapur 2 is expected by the end of Q1 FY27.

Kompally commissioning is also expected to start from March. These additions are important because regional hospital growth often depends on bed expansion, speciality additions and doctor onboarding.

The company’s balance sheet is carrying higher leverage after its expansion phase. Net debt stood at around Rs 2,850 crore as of December 31, 2025. Management said debt has likely peaked for the current expansion cycle. It expects debt to moderate if no large new project is announced. Capex for FY27 is expected at Rs 500-600 crore, largely towards completing ongoing commitments.

For investors tracking regional hospital stocks, KIMS remains a scale play rather than a small niche operator. Its Q3 numbers show strong revenue expansion, but also the cost of rapid growth. New hospitals are adding revenue and market reach. But they are also dragging margins until they mature.

The next few quarters will depend on how quickly Bangalore, Thane, Nashik and other new centres move toward stable occupancy and breakeven. The regional hospital opportunity remains large, but execution and debt reduction will remain key watchpoints.

In the past year, the share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is up 15.2%.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 1 Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

#2 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: Targeting Underserved Urban Pockets in Western

Incorporated in 2007, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is a multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals reported a steady Q3 FY26, helped by growth in its existing hospital network. Total income stood at Rs 365.3 crore, up 9.8% YoY. EBITDA rose 9.2% to Rs 83.4 crore, with the margin at 22.8%. Net profit, however, declined 18.7% YoY to Rs 42.5 crore. The company said profit was affected by a one-time Rs 6.4 crore provision related to the new Labour Code.

The company remains a regional hospital play with a focus on Western India. Its operating model is centred on large hospitals in select urban micro-markets. These are areas where demand is strong, but high-end tertiary care supply is still limited. Management said its current focus is on large cities in Western India. It looks for locations with dense residential populations and relatively lower supply of quality healthcare infrastructure.

The Dombivli Facility: A Case Study in Ahead-of-Schedule Execution

The most important update in the quarter was the Dombivli hospital. The 500-bed structure has been completed ahead of time and within budget. The project has a built-up area of 7,50,000 square feet. Jupiter has completed fit-outs for over 300 beds and installed biomedical equipment in just over 24 months. The total capex for the project is around Rs 425 crore. The hospital was scheduled for inauguration on February 15, 2026, with full clinical operations to start thereafter.

The Dombivli facility will not open at full capacity immediately. Jupiter plans to operate 200 beds in the first phase. Capacity will then be increased in stages as occupancy improves. Management said the hospital may remain an EBITDA drag on consolidated numbers for nearly two years. It expects the unit to reach EBITDA breakeven by the end of the second year. This is a normal pattern for new hospitals, where patient volumes and case mix take time to stabilise.

Jupiter also gave updates on its next growth projects. Construction has started at the Pune South, or Bibvewadi, project. The work is still at an early stage, with basement work underway after excavation. The company expects the hospital to begin operations sometime in calendar year 2028. Capex incurred on the Pune project so far is less than Rs 50 crore. The Mira Road project is still under the regulatory approval process and construction has not started yet.

The company’s operating numbers show stable demand in its existing markets. Consolidated average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 68,000. Occupancy for the quarter was 61.4%. For the nine-month period, ARPOB was Rs 66,800, average length of stay was 3.85 days, and average occupancy was 61.9%. Insurance remained the largest payer category, accounting for 55.7% of revenue. Self-pay patients contributed 43.2%, while government schemes contributed only around 1.1%.

Maturing the Case Mix: Driving ARPOB Growth in Indore

The Indore hospital remains in a growth phase. The company had added 78 beds there last year. Management said absolute occupancy has improved and the added beds are now being used. ARPOB in Indore has also grown by around 15%, helped by inflation and the hospital’s maturing case mix. Mature hospitals are expected to see ARPOB growth closer to inflation, while newer hospitals may grow faster in the early years.

For investors tracking regional hospital stocks, Jupiter’s Q3 update shows a company in a transition phase. The existing hospitals are still generating stable margins. But the next leg of growth will depend on how smoothly Dombivli ramps up.

Pune and Mira Road add visibility to the longer-term bed expansion plan. The near-term risk is margin pressure from new assets. The longer-term opportunity lies in building large hospitals in underserved urban pockets of Western India.

In the past year, the share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is down 10.7%.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 1 Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

#3 Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: The High-Growth Play in Delhi-NCR and North

Incorporated in 2008, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is a multi-care hospitals at Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh.

Yatharth Hospitals reported a strong Q3 FY26, led by growth in its existing hospitals and a quick ramp-up at new facilities. Revenue stood at Rs 320.5 crore, up 46% YoY. Net profit came in at Rs 43.1 crore, up 41% YoY. EBITDA rose 35% YoY to Rs 74.2 crore. The company said this was its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profitability.

The performance also reflects the larger theme of regional hospital growth. Yatharth is focused mainly on Delhi-NCR and North India. Its strategy is to build scale in markets where demand for private healthcare is rising, but quality hospital supply is still uneven. This is visible in its new hospitals, where early revenue traction has come mainly from cash and private insurance patients.

The New Delhi and Faridabad Sector-20 hospitals were key drivers in the quarter. In their first full quarter of operations, these two hospitals generated Rs 27.9 crore in revenue. They contributed 9% to group revenue. Faridabad Sector-20 reached a monthly revenue run rate of Rs 7-8 crore within three months of launch. The New Delhi hospital reached nearly Rs 5 crore of monthly revenue run rate. Both hospitals generated their entire revenue from cash and TPA/private insurance in the quarter.

Operating metrics remained healthy. Group occupancy stood at 67% in Q3 FY26. Noida operated at 91% occupancy, Greater Noida at 74%, Noida Extension at 61% and Jhansi-Orchha at 72%. The newer facilities also showed early adoption. Model Town reported 38% occupancy on 100 census beds. Faridabad Sector-20 reported 43% occupancy on 125 operational beds.

Yatharth’s average revenue per occupied bed also improved. ARPOB rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 33,744 in Q3 FY26. Noida Extension reported its highest-ever ARPOB of around Rs 44,000. This was supported by a higher contribution from super-specialty services. The New Delhi hospital reported ARPOB of around Rs 40,000. Faridabad Sector-20 reported ARPOB of around Rs 36,000. These were higher than the group average.

The company is also adding depth in high-value treatments. Management said oncology has grown from Rs 63 crore to nearly Rs 85 crore on a year-on-year basis. Oncology now contributes close to 10% of the specialty mix, compared with less than 4% around two to three years ago. The company expects oncology to reach around 15% of the specialty mix in about one-and-a-half to two years, helped by services at the new Faridabad and New Delhi hospitals.

Yatharth has also integrated the Agra hospital into its network from February 1, 2026. The hospital is already operational and has visibility in its local market. Management said it had revenue of nearly Rs 45-50 crore over the last 12 months and is already close to EBITDA and P&L positive.

The hospital currently has around 150 operational beds, which may be expanded to around 250 beds in the coming quarters. Its current ARPOB is around Rs 26,000, and management expects this to move towards Rs 30,000-32,000 as super-specialty services are added.

Expansion remains central to the company’s next phase. Yatharth currently has capacity of around 2,550 beds, including Agra. It plans to move towards 5,000-6,000 beds over the next few years. Management said it is targeting around 3,000 additional beds over the next three to four years. The deals are expected to be announced over three years, while operationalisation may happen over four to five years. The planned capex for this expansion is around Rs 1,500 crore.

The expansion will be a mix of greenfield, brownfield and asset-light models. The first priority remains NCR. The second priority is major cities in North India. Brownfield additions at Greater Noida and Noida Extension are expected to be commissioned in about one-and-a-half years. Management also said the company has cash and bank balance of close to Rs 200 crore as of December 31, 2025, and can use internal accruals and debt to fund growth.

Reducing Dependence on Government Business

Yatharth is also trying to reduce dependence on government business. At present, government revenue is close to 35% of the mix. The company expects this to fall below 30% in about two years. New hospitals are being started with a sharper focus on cash and private insurance. This matters because it can help reduce receivable days. Management expects receivable days to fall from around 115 days currently to 105-110 days by March 2027, and closer to 80-82 days over a longer period.

Tapping into the Medical Value Travel Market

The company has also stepped up medical value travel initiatives. It expanded international outreach through OPD operations in Mauritius, Nigeria and Turkmenistan. It also hosted delegations from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Management expects the upcoming Jewar Airport to support this business over time. The contribution is still in single digits, but the company said the base has started building across multiple geographies.

For investors tracking regional hospital stocks, Yatharth’s Q3 update shows a business in active expansion mode. The revenue growth is strong, and new hospitals are scaling up faster than expected. But the next test will be execution.

The company has to improve occupancy, add super-specialty services, reduce government exposure and manage receivables while expanding its bed base. The opportunity in North India remains large, but the pace of growth will need careful balance between expansion and operating discipline.

In the past year, the share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rallied 69%.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services 1 Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

#4 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital: Leveraging Advanced Technology to Dominate the Coimbatore Region

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital is a Coimbatore-based company which is in the business of advanced healthcare services. It also forayed into education services in 2019 with the commencement of its new Medical College in Coimbatore.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) reported steady Q3 FY26 numbers. As per the quarterly data shared, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 407 crore in the December 2025 quarter. This was up 14.6% YoY. Net profit stood at Rs 65 crore, up 12.1% YoY. Operating profit rose to Rs 116 crore from Rs 103 crore. The operating margin stood at 28%, slightly lower than 29% in Q3 FY25.

Expansion remains an important part of the story. The company plans to add another 100 beds at its main campus. It is also planning a 300-400 bed hospital in Chennai. This marks an important move beyond its home market. The management also said that the OP block is expected to be ready for operations by the end of the year.

Tech-First Healthcare: Investing in AI-Powered Diagnostics

Kovai is also investing in advanced medical technology. Its cardiology department installed a next-generation Cathlab from GE Medical Systems, which the company said is the first of its kind in Asia. At the Sulur multi-speciality hospital, it added a new MRI, Cathlab and ICU facilities. These additions matter for a regional hospital because higher-end equipment can support more complex treatments and better case mix.

Expanding the Footprint: The Strategic Move into Chennai

The upcoming Neurosciences-cum-OPD block is another key project. The annual report says it will house India’s first AI-powered MRI system from United Imaging. It will also include a Bi-plane Neurovascular Cathlab from Siemens and a hybrid Cathlab that combines a CT scanner with a Cathlab unit. This shows the company’s focus on high-end regional care, especially in neurology and related specialties.

For investors looking at regional hospital stocks, Kovai offers a slightly different profile. It is an established hospital operator with strong roots in one region. It is also expanding carefully into Chennai. The Q3 numbers show steady growth, but not hyper-growth.

The key monitorables will be timely execution of the OP block, progress on the Chennai hospital and whether new technology investments can support better patient volumes and margins over time.

In the past year, the share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is down 4.1%.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 1 Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

Comparative Valuations: Which Regional Player Offers the Best Return Ratios?

Let’s now turn to the valuations of the companies in focus, using the Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple as a yardstick.

Valuations of Companies in focus

Sr No Company EV/EBITDA Ratio Industry Median ROCE ROE 1 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 40.6 16.6 15.0% 18.5% 2 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 23.0 18.0% 15.0% 3 Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services 26.2 14.0% 10.4% 4 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 13.7 23.3% 21.2% source: screener.in

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital looks better placed on return ratios. Its return on capital employed (ROCE) stands at 23.3%, while return on equity (ROE) is 21.2%. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals also has decent numbers, with ROCE of 18.0% and ROE of 15.0%. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has ROCE of 15.0% and ROE of 18.5%. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is a little behind, with ROCE of 14.0% and ROE of 10.4%.

The valuation picture is mixed. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences trades at an EV/EBITDA of 40.6 times. This is much higher than the industry median of 16.6 times. Yatharth Hospital trades at 26.2 times, while Jupiter Life Line Hospitals trades at 23.0 times. Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is the only one in this group that trades below the industry median, at 13.7 times.

The broader idea is clear. Good healthcare is no longer a metro-only story. Regional markets also need large hospitals, better doctors and advanced treatment facilities. These companies are trying to build that position in their own markets. Bed additions, specialty services and a better patient mix are key parts of that plan.

Still, investors should not look at this theme blindly. A new hospital does not become profitable from day one. It takes time to get doctors, patients, occupancy and the right case mix. In some cases, valuations are also already high. So these stocks are worth tracking, but execution will matter more than the theme alone.

Conclusion

Regional hospitals are becoming an important part of India’s healthcare story. Demand is rising beyond the largest metro cities. Patients now want better hospitals, advanced treatment and trusted doctors closer to home.

For listed hospital companies, this creates a long growth runway. But the business also needs patience. New hospitals take time to mature. Bed additions, doctor onboarding, occupancy ramp-up and payer mix can affect margins in the near term.

Valuations also need attention. Some stocks in this basket are already trading above the industry median. So the market may already be pricing in part of the future growth. Investors should track execution, debt levels, occupancy, ARPOB, return ratios and margin recovery before taking any call.

The regional hospital theme looks promising. But it is not a blind buying opportunity. These stocks can be kept on the watch list to see whether the companies can convert expansion plans into steady revenue growth, better profitability and healthy returns over the next few quarters.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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