Stocks to watch today, February 3: The India-US trade deal will emerge as the key market driver, putting sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, and export-oriented companies squarely in the spotlight. Alongside this, ongoing corporate announcements, post-Budget updates, earnings, operational developments, and regulatory news will guide trading in individual stocks. With both macro and stock-specific triggers at play, these companies and sectors are likely to draw investor attention today.

Trump-India trade deal in focus

Markets will track the latest development as President Trump plans to implement a reduction in reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%, remove non-tariff barriers, and push for higher US exports of energy, technology, agriculture, and coal to India. This trade move will particularly impact IT, pharma, and export-heavy sectors, which are expected to respond actively.

Here are the stocks likely to be in focus today.

Markets recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended the volatile February 2 session on a strong note, with the Nifty hovering near the 25,100 mark. The Sensex climbed 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to close at 81,666.46, while the Nifty added 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 25,088.40.

Stocks to watch today, February 03, 2026

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge will be in focus after its step-down subsidiary, JS Auto Cast Foundry India, announced an equity investment from Premji Invest. The investment amount stands at Rs 300 crore and has been made through a primary infusion. Following the transaction, Premji Invest will hold a 23% stake in the subsidiary on a fully diluted basis.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platforms, reported a rise in profitability in the third quarter. Net profit came in at Rs 189 crore, compared with Rs 71 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 37% year-on-year to Rs 1,771 crore. The company’s profit after tax margin improved to 11%.

Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a rise in earnings for the December quarter. Net profit increased 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 665 crore. Net interest income rose 19% to Rs 964 crore.

Indus Towers

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers reported a sharp decline in net profit for the quarter, largely due to a one-time benefit in the previous year. Net profit fell to Rs 1,776 crore from Rs 4,003 crore last year. Revenue, however, increased 7.9% to Rs 8,146.3 crore.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals reported a wider net loss for the quarter compared with last year. The company posted a loss of Rs 93 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 53 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined marginally to Rs 3,550 crore. Operating performance weakened during the quarter, with EBITDA falling to Rs 345 crore.

Thermax

Engineering company Thermax revenue rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,634 crore. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 205 crore. Operating earnings improved, with EBITDA rising to Rs 254.3 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel reported a slight decline in net profit for the December quarter. Profit fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 62.4 crore. Revenue increased 19% to Rs 913.4 crore. Operating earnings also rose, with EBITDA increasing to Rs 133 crore compared with last year.

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reported a sharp reduction in losses for the December quarter. The company posted a net loss of Rs 83.6 crore, much lower than the Rs 197.6 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose strongly, increasing 50% year-on-year to Rs 953.6 crore.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands posted a year-on-year increase in earnings for the December quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 69 crore from Rs 60 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew by 9.6% to Rs 2,343 crore. Operating performance improved during the quarter, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to Rs 411.6 crore.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

Multi-speciality hospital operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals net profit declined 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 42.5 crore. At the same time, revenue increased 9.8% to Rs 365.3 crore.