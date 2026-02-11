Nuvama Institutional Equities has released its latest assessment of key stocks across the Indian healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. The brokerage firm maintains a positive outlook on several key players, pointing towards strong domestic demand, strategic international expansions, and significant capacity additions as primary growth drivers.

According to the analysis by Nuvama, while some companies face near-term margin pressures due to new facility launches, the long-term path remains supported by robust cash flows and a shift towards high-value speciality medicines.

Nuvama on Ajanta Pharma: ‘Buy’

Nuvama has set a target price of Rs 3,300 for Ajanta Pharma, which indicates a potential upside of 19.22%.

The brokerage firm’s analysis shows that the firm delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of the financial year 2026.

This financial trajectory is largely credited to the branded business gaining significant traction in India and Africa, growing by 19% and 33%, respectively. The management is reportedly positive about branded operations as it expands its medical representative team and prepares to launch its Semaglutide brand by March 2026.

Nuvama notes that these investments are designed to prepare the firm for higher volumes as it scales across various therapeutic categories.

Furthermore, Nuvama points out a strategic shift toward inorganic growth, with a dedicated budget now set aside for pharmaceutical acquisitions. This focus on mergers and acquisitions may lead to lower dividend payouts in the future as the firm prioritises sustaining its current momentum.

Nuvama on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: ‘Buy’

The brokerage firm maintains a target price of Rs 1,600, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90% for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals. Nuvama’s report indicates that the third-quarter results were largely in line with expectations, showing an adjusted revenue of Rs 366.6 crore and an occupancy rate of 61.3%.

The new Dombivli hospital started operations in February 2026, ahead of the original schedule. While this facility is expected to eventually match the revenue of the Thane hospital, Nuvama notes it will likely cause an EBITDA drag of Rs 2 Crore to Rs 3 Crore per month during the first two years of operations. However, the long-term outlook remains supported by expansion plans, including new facilities in Pune and Mira Road.

“A healthy net cash position provides JLHL with flexibility to pursue further expansion,” said Nuvama.

Nuvama on Max Healthcare Institute: ‘Buy’

Nuvama Institutional Equities identifies a target price of Rs 1,380, which implies a potential upside of 32.69%. During the third quarter of the financial year 2026, the company reported a net revenue of Rs 2,484 crore, a 9% increase over the previous year.

The brokerage firm also notes that Max Healthcare Institute stands to benefit from revised CGHS rates, which are expected to add roughly Rs 140 Crore to net revenue starting April 2026.

Issues with major insurers regarding cashless disruptions have been resolved with agreed annual rate increments, providing more revenue stability. Nuvama forecasts that revenue and EBITDA will grow at a compound annual rate of 21% and 24%, respectively, between the financial years 2026 and 2028.

“Capacity expansion is the key driver of growth, outweighing these one-time disruptions,” as noted in the report.

Nuvama on Neuland Laboratories: “Buy:

The brokerage firm maintains a target price of Rs 19,300 for Neuland Laboratories, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Although the company missed its adjusted EBITDA and PAT estimates for the third quarter, revenue reached Rs 439.7 Crore, which was 5% higher than Nuvama’s expectations.

The margin shortfall was due to shipment delays and a less favourable product mix. Despite this, Nuvama’s analysis remains confident in a 38% compound annual growth rate for EBITDA over the financial years 2026 to 2028.

The management believes the business can deliver 30% EBITDA margins as high-margin CMS products continue to ramp up, the report cited.

The upcoming commissioning of a large peptide facility in July 2026 is viewed as a major catalyst by Nuvama. Several large pharmaceutical innovators have expressed interest in collaborating on early-stage peptide projects.

“The company remains confident about growth prospects due to recent addition of a manufacturing block, as well as the commissioning of the peptide facility in FY27E, the firm explained.

Nuvama on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Buy

Nuvama has upgraded the company to a ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,875, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. The company exceeded consensus estimates for the third quarter of the financial year 2026, with revenue growing 14% year-on-year to Rs 15,520.5 Crore.

Nuvama notes the upcoming launch of its Semaglutide brand in March 2026, which is expected to expand the domestic market for weight management and type-2 diabetes.

The firm’s market share in India has also risen from 8.1% to 8.4%. In the global specialty business, sales grew 13% year-on-year, excluding milestone income. US generic sales decreased, but they now represent less than 14% of total revenue, which Nuvama suggests improves the overall quality of the business.

Nuvama highlights upcoming catalysts such as the label expansion of Ilumya and the ramp-up of new oncology products. The firm’s strong balance sheet is expected to generate between Rs 25,000 and 30,000 crore in incremental cash flows by the financial year 2028.

“US generics now contribute over 14% of revenue, further strengthening business quality,” as per the report.

Conclusion

The analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities suggests that the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are positioned for robust growth, supported by domestic demand and high-value speciality portfolios. The brokerage firm concludes that strategic shifts and strong cash generation may lead to future valuation improvements across these entities.