Anil Ambani reached the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Friday for the second day of questioning, as per a report by ANI.

Anil Ambani had also been interrogated for 8 hours on Thursday by the Central Bureau of India (CBI) in connection with the Rs 2929.05 crore alleged bank fraud case against Reliance Communications (RCOM), according to ANI.

This comes after an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India (SBI).

CBI investigates Anil Ambani, Rcom over alleged Rs 2,929 crore SBI fraud

The criminal case was registered against Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani and others including unknown public servants on the complaint dated August 18, 2025, received from State Bank of India (SBI) which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 Banks – Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, e-Oriental Bank of Commerce.

According to ANI, the complaint is based on a forensic audit report that alleges large-scale diversion and misutilisation of loan funds through interlinked and circuitous transactions among group entities during 2013-17, resulting in wrongful loss of Rs 2,929.05 crores to SBI out of total exposure of Rs 19,694.33 crores involving 17 public sector banks.

Separate complaints were also received from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra against Reliance Communication.

Multiple cases filed against Rcom and Anil Ambani

Further, another case has been registered against Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, on February 25 on the basis of a complaint dated February 24 received from Bank of Baroda, which includes exposure of e-Dena Bank and e-Vijaya Bank.

Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani and others are also facing a case registered against them on March 5 based on a complaint received from Punjab National Bank, which includes exposure of e-United Bank of India.

Anil Ambani commits full cooperation

Earlier Anil Ambani spokesperson informed through a release that Anil Ambani would appear before CBI on both March 19 and March 20 as he remains committed to extending full cooperation in the matter with all agencies.

With the inputs from ANI