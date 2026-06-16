Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has revised interest rates on its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits across tenors with effect from June 15.

Under the revised rates for regular FCNR(B) US Dollar deposits, one-year deposits will earn 5% interest, while deposits above one year and up to two years will fetch 4.50%.

Deposits above two years and up to three years will carry an interest rate of 3.20%, while deposits with maturities between three and five years will earn 3.15%. Interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits in other major currencies, including GBP, EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD, CHF, NZD and SGD, remain unchanged.

The public sector also launched a Special FCNR(B) Deposit Scheme offering Non-Resident Indians a flat 6.50% per annum on US Dollar deposits across three- to five-year tenures.

“For Indians living abroad, this is a good moment to bring their savings home in a way that earns well and stays safe from currency swings. Our new Special FCNR(B) scheme gives 6.50 per cent on US Dollar deposits, which is among the best rates you will find anywhere right now,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director & Chief Executive, Indian Overseas Bank.

FCNR(B) deposits allow NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin to maintain foreign currency deposits with Indian banks and earn returns in the same currency. Since both the principal and interest remain denominated in the original foreign currency, depositors are protected from fluctuations in the rupee exchange rate during the tenure of the deposit.