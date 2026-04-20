The Asian markets have opened higher despite renewed tensions in West Asia after the US seized an Iranian ship. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start in early trade, up 53 points or 0.22% to trade at 24,447.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 157 points or 0.65% higher at 24,354, while the BSE Sensex surged 505 points or 0.65% to close at 78,494.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 20, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Monday morning opened higher as investors continue to keep a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.62%, while the Topix gained 0.68%. South Korea’s Kospi was higher at 0.27% while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.52%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 26,502, higher than the index’s last close of 26,160.33.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks dropped on Sunday night as tension between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend with the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 452 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.8%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.65%.

Crude oil

With renewed tensions in West Asia, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.40% to trade at $90.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures trade 6% higher at $96.93 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices rose 7.37% to trade at $90.03 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,54,630 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.91% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,360 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,972.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,784.90 an ounce, declining 1.94%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate increased 3.96% at Rs 2.58 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices fell 2.86% on Monday to trade at $79.50 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 830.13 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,515.55 crore on April 17, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.23% at 98.33. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.31% to close at 92.92 to the dollar on April 17.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Personal Care sector’s stocks rose the most in Friday’s trade, rising 4% in market capitalisation. Further, Beverages – Alcoholic stocks were followed by the Capital Market sector stocks, which were further followed by the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) stocks. However, the Waste Management sector stocks fell the most, declining 0.78%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Emami Group’s market cap rose the most in Friday’s session, rising 5.8%. It was followed by the DCM Group. In the list of DCM Group stocks, DCM Nouvelle’s share surged 7.5%. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 2.66%.

