Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of DCM group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on DCM group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|DCM Nouvelle
|163.80
|7.80
|5.00
|1.84
|Riwind Green Energy
|19.03
|0.90
|4.96
|7.34
|Mawana Sugars
|115.00
|1.75
|1.55
|1.43
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|0.17
|0.40
|5.42
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|DCM Financial Services
|5.62
|-0.04
|-0.71
|7.37
|DCM
|80.74
|-3.17
|-3.78
|0.73
The top gainers among the DCM group stocks today are DCM Nouvelle (up 5.00%) and Riwind Green Energy (up 4.96%). On the other hand, the top losers include DCM (down 3.78%) and DCM Financial Services (down 0.71%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
DCM Group has a strong presence across industries, including sugar, and textiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the DCM group here.
Aside of the DCM Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.