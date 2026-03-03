Here's the live share price of Updater Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Updater Services has declined 11.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.06%.
Updater Services’s current P/E of 11.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, Updater Services has declined 47.33% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Updater Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.27
|158.84
|10
|158.97
|159.1
|20
|158.38
|159.79
|50
|168.4
|168.07
|100
|188.07
|187.74
|200
|234.83
|221.77
In the latest quarter, Updater Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.08%, while DII stake decreased to 13.04%, FII holding fell to 3.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,60,080
|0.23
|45.1
|16,00,000
|0.24
|24.38
|12,31,566
|0.13
|18.76
|9,32,076
|0.19
|14.2
|7,25,000
|0.39
|11.05
|2,78,715
|0.03
|4.25
|2,50,000
|0.13
|3.81
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Updater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Updater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 8:47 PM IST
|Updater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:17 PM IST
|Updater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 06, 2026, 3:48 AM IST
|Updater Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (9) Of SEBI (LODR)2015
Updater Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140TN2003PLC051955 and registration number is 051955. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1591.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Updater Services is ₹153.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Updater Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Updater Services is ₹1,028.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Updater Services are ₹154.15 and ₹149.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Updater Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Updater Services is ₹355.95 and 52-week low of Updater Services is ₹146.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Updater Services has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -2.63% for the past month, -17.88% over 3 months, -49.06% over 1 year, -18.51% across 3 years, and -11.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Updater Services are 11.17 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.