Here's the live share price of Updater Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.60 Closed
-2.20₹ -3.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Updater Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.20₹154.15
₹153.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹146.45₹355.95
₹153.60
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹157.05
Volume
2,695

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Updater Services has declined 11.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.06%.

Updater Services’s current P/E of 11.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Updater Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, Updater Services has declined 47.33% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Updater Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Updater Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Updater Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.27158.84
10158.97159.1
20158.38159.79
50168.4168.07
100188.07187.74
200234.83221.77

Updater Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Updater Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.08%, while DII stake decreased to 13.04%, FII holding fell to 3.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Updater Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,60,0800.2345.1
16,00,0000.2424.38
12,31,5660.1318.76
9,32,0760.1914.2
7,25,0000.3911.05
2,78,7150.034.25
2,50,0000.133.81

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Updater Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTUpdater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 11, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTUpdater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 8:47 PM ISTUpdater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 06, 2026, 2:17 PM ISTUpdater Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 06, 2026, 3:48 AM ISTUpdater Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (9) Of SEBI (LODR)2015

About Updater Services

Updater Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140TN2003PLC051955 and registration number is 051955. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1591.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raghunandana Tangirala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jigyasa Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Sumesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Updater Services Share Price

What is the share price of Updater Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Updater Services is ₹153.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Updater Services?

The Updater Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Updater Services?

The market cap of Updater Services is ₹1,028.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Updater Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Updater Services are ₹154.15 and ₹149.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Updater Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Updater Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Updater Services is ₹355.95 and 52-week low of Updater Services is ₹146.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Updater Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Updater Services has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -2.63% for the past month, -17.88% over 3 months, -49.06% over 1 year, -18.51% across 3 years, and -11.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Updater Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Updater Services are 11.17 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Updater Services News

