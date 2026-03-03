Here's the live share price of Bluspring Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluspring Enterprises has declined 9.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.92%.
Bluspring Enterprises’s current P/E of -19.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, Bluspring Enterprises has declined 38.92% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluspring Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.43
|53.73
|10
|57.5
|55.66
|20
|58.57
|57.68
|50
|62.11
|61.64
|100
|68.61
|66.62
|200
|67.01
|0
In the latest quarter, Bluspring Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.81%, FII holding fell to 5.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|83,60,577
|0.46
|49.87
|23,78,531
|0.17
|14.19
|8,88,303
|0.03
|5.3
|4,00,329
|0.04
|2.39
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 3:22 AM IST
|Bluspring Enterprise - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Bluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|Bluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:46 AM IST
|Bluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:39 AM IST
|Bluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Bluspring Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U81100KA2024PLC184648 and registration number is 184648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2322.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluspring Enterprises is ₹50.48 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluspring Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹752.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluspring Enterprises are ₹50.80 and ₹42.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluspring Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹100.54 and 52-week low of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹42.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluspring Enterprises has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -17.64% for the past month, -30.35% over 3 months, -38.92% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -9.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluspring Enterprises are -19.21 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.