Bluspring Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUSPRING ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bluspring Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.48 Closed
-1.00₹ -0.51
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bluspring Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.01₹50.80
₹50.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.01₹100.54
₹50.48
Open Price
₹42.01
Prev. Close
₹50.99
Volume
39,113

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluspring Enterprises has declined 9.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.92%.

Bluspring Enterprises’s current P/E of -19.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bluspring Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, Bluspring Enterprises has declined 38.92% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluspring Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Bluspring Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bluspring Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.4353.73
1057.555.66
2058.5757.68
5062.1161.64
10068.6166.62
20067.010

Bluspring Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bluspring Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.81%, FII holding fell to 5.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bluspring Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
83,60,5770.4649.87
23,78,5310.1714.19
8,88,3030.035.3
4,00,3290.042.39

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bluspring Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 3:22 AM ISTBluspring Enterprise - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
Feb 09, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTBluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 10:39 PM ISTBluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 3:46 AM ISTBluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 04, 2026, 3:39 AM ISTBluspring Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Bluspring Enterprises

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U81100KA2024PLC184648 and registration number is 184648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2322.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kamal Pal Hoda
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anish Thurthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anandaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srivathsala Kanchi Nandagopal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Suresh Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinkar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bluspring Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Bluspring Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluspring Enterprises is ₹50.48 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bluspring Enterprises?

The Bluspring Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bluspring Enterprises?

The market cap of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹752.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bluspring Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluspring Enterprises are ₹50.80 and ₹42.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bluspring Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluspring Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹100.54 and 52-week low of Bluspring Enterprises is ₹42.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bluspring Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bluspring Enterprises has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -17.64% for the past month, -30.35% over 3 months, -38.92% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -9.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bluspring Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluspring Enterprises are -19.21 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bluspring Enterprises News

