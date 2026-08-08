What is the share price of NDL Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures is ₹128.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NDL Ventures? The NDL Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDL Ventures? The market cap of NDL Ventures is ₹431.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NDL Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of NDL Ventures are ₹128.00 and ₹126.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDL Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDL Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDL Ventures is ₹140.10 and 52-week low of NDL Ventures is ₹62.12 as on .

How has the NDL Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The NDL Ventures has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, -2.97% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDL Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDL Ventures are -11.34 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global