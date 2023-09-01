What is the Market Cap of NDL Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹455.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is -9.23 and PB ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is 6.7 as on .

What is the share price of NDL Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on .