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NDL Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

NDL VENTURES

Hindujas Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of NDL Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.00 Closed
0.39₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NDL Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.30₹128.00
₹128.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.12₹140.10
₹128.00
Open Price
₹128.00
Prev. Close
₹127.50
Volume
205

Source: Dion Global

NDL Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NDL Ventures has gained 93.53% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, NDL Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

NDL Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NDL Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.32127.68
10126.47127.49
20128.44127.91
50129.57127.53
100124.76122.75
200108.56113.14

Source: Dion Global

NDL Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NDL Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 5.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NDL Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTNDL Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Aug 01, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTNDL Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTNDL Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Jul 12, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTNDL Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 04:25 AM IST ISTNDL Ventures - Notice For NCLT Convening The Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of NDL Ventures Limited Pursuant To Proposed

Source: Dion Global

About NDL Ventures

NDL Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC036896 and registration number is 036896. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amar Chintopanth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sachin Pillai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Jaisingh
    Independent Director

FAQs on NDL Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of NDL Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NDL Ventures?

The NDL Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDL Ventures?

The market cap of NDL Ventures is ₹431.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NDL Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NDL Ventures are ₹128.00 and ₹126.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDL Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDL Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDL Ventures is ₹140.10 and 52-week low of NDL Ventures is ₹62.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NDL Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The NDL Ventures has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, -2.97% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDL Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDL Ventures are -11.34 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NDL Ventures News

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