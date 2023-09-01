Name
Nxtdigital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC036896 and registration number is 036896. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 701.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹455.07 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is -9.23 and PB ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is 6.7 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDL Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹489.15 and 52-week low of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹62.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.