Here's the live share price of NDL Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NDL Ventures has gained 93.53% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, NDL Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.32
|127.68
|10
|126.47
|127.49
|20
|128.44
|127.91
|50
|129.57
|127.53
|100
|124.76
|122.75
|200
|108.56
|113.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NDL Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 5.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|NDL Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|NDL Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|NDL Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|NDL Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:25 AM IST IST
|NDL Ventures - Notice For NCLT Convening The Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of NDL Ventures Limited Pursuant To Proposed
Source: Dion Global
NDL Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC036896 and registration number is 036896. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDL Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NDL Ventures is ₹431.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NDL Ventures are ₹128.00 and ₹126.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDL Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDL Ventures is ₹140.10 and 52-week low of NDL Ventures is ₹62.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDL Ventures has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, 93.53% over 1 year, -2.97% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDL Ventures are -11.34 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global