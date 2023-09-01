Follow Us

NDL Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NDL VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹135.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NDL Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.15₹137.50
₹135.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.40₹489.15
₹135.15
Open Price
₹137.50
Prev. Close
₹135.15
Volume
1,723

NDL Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.72
  • R2138.28
  • R3139.07
  • Pivot
    135.93
  • S1134.37
  • S2133.58
  • S3132.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5392.85133.62
  • 10404.39134.22
  • 20412.81134.47
  • 50441.44130.56
  • 100411.81132.21
  • 200405.08164.66

NDL Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.004.8113.2412.58-71.68-77.37-77.26
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87

NDL Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

NDL Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from NDL Ventures Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Segment details not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About NDL Ventures Ltd.

Nxtdigital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC036896 and registration number is 036896. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 701.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amar Chintopanth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sachin Pillai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on NDL Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NDL Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹455.07 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is -9.23 and PB ratio of NDL Ventures Ltd. is 6.7 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of NDL Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDL Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDL Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹489.15 and 52-week low of NDL Ventures Ltd. is ₹62.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

