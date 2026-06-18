The operating profit of domestic airlines is expected to decline 10-15% this financial year as elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, airspace restrictions and rupee depreciation linked to the West Asia conflict continue to increase costs, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.

It estimates aggregate operating profit for domestic airlines at ₹16,000-17,000 crore this fiscal, down from around ₹19,000 crore last fiscal, due to higher operating costs, limited pricing power and capacity rationalisation.

According to Crisil Ratings, the West Asia conflict has pushed up global ATF prices, which remain well above last fiscal’s average despite recent easing.

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“The surge in global fuel prices following the onset of the conflict has increased the operating cost of airlines significantly. Even with the expected moderation in fuel prices, they will remain above the levels of last fiscal,” said Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings Limited.

Unit Economics Disconnect

He added that, along with currency-related pressures, this will increase the overall Cost per Available Seat Kilometre (CASK), excluding forex, to ₹4.8-5.0 per km this fiscal from ₹4.3 per km last fiscal, weighing on profitability.

Fuel accounts for 40-50% of airlines’ operating costs, making the sector highly sensitive to ATF price movements. While global ATF prices have eased from about $145 per barrel in early June to below $125 currently, they remain significantly above last fiscal’s average of around $90.

To offset rising costs, airlines have introduced fuel surcharges, which are expected to increase Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) to ₹5.2-5.4 per km this fiscal from ₹4.9 per km last fiscal. However, Crisil said the pass-through remains partial as air travel demand is price-sensitive.

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The Crisil noted that airlines are rationalising routes and trimming capacity, particularly on international sectors affected by airspace restrictions and longer flying times. While these measures may support margins, they are expected to moderate growth.

Meanwhile, airlines are continuing with fleet expansion plans, which will add to lease-related costs.

Lease Capital Strain

“Domestic airlines are facing cost pressures while pursuing significant fleet expansion, with 90-100 aircraft expected to be added this fiscal, partly for replacement and partly for expansion. The upshot will be a 15% increase in rental costs to ₹27,000-28,000 crore this fiscal,” said Gautam Shahi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings Limited.

Shahi said the combination of lower operating profitability and higher lease expenses could weaken coverage of lease service obligations. However, he added that operating efficiencies, strong parentage, liquidity buffers, credit availability under ECLGS 5.0 and the government’s ATF price stabilisation fund should help airlines navigate the current turbulence.

Crisil Ratings said a faster resolution of the West Asia conflict and a sharper decline in fuel prices could ease pressure on profitability, while sustained crude price strength or prolonged airspace disruptions could further hurt earnings.