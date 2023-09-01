Follow Us

Majestic Auto Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAJESTIC AUTO LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹185.00 Closed
0.160.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Majestic Auto Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹189.40
₹185.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.90₹198.50
₹185.00
Open Price
₹184.10
Prev. Close
₹184.70
Volume
4,724

Majestic Auto Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1189.6
  • R2194.2
  • R3199
  • Pivot
    184.8
  • S1180.2
  • S2175.4
  • S3170.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.26183.05
  • 10135.74180.16
  • 20134.46174.75
  • 50132.05165.61
  • 100129.5157.57
  • 200131.02149.16

Majestic Auto Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.556.8426.4536.7841.8797.1266.44
-4.559.1122.2641.0617.20-45.12-45.12
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.8617.1455.2476.23126.731,115.11588.75
-1.135.4712.1929.801.3125.34-12.47
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0211.7614.5194.2939.2092.4192.41
4.30-35.60-10.5516.389.799.799.79
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.23-3.6712.57-36.99-74.761,079.591,079.59

Majestic Auto Ltd. Share Holdings

Majestic Auto Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Majestic Auto Ltd.

Majestic Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1973PLC353132 and registration number is 003264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Munjal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aayush Munjal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prateek Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Majestic Auto Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Majestic Auto Ltd.?

The market cap of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹192.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd. is 371.49 and PB ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Majestic Auto Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Majestic Auto Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Majestic Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹117.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

