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Majestic Auto Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAJESTIC AUTO

Hero Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Majestic Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹490.50 Closed
-0.85₹ -4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Majestic Auto Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹470.00₹501.40
₹490.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.00₹501.40
₹490.50
Open Price
₹496.70
Prev. Close
₹494.70
Volume
11,147

Source: Dion Global

Majestic Auto Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Majestic Auto has gained 66.44% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Majestic Auto has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Majestic Auto Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Majestic Auto Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5438.68466.85
10433.54448.59
20401.86422.63
50362.27382.23
100334.3358.09
200337.17345.17

Source: Dion Global

Majestic Auto Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Majestic Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Majestic Auto Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTMajestic Auto - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
Jul 23, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTMajestic Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 16, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTMajestic Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTMajestic Auto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTMajestic Auto - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Majestic Auto

Majestic Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1973PLC353132 and registration number is 003264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aayush Munjal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tripurari Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Majestic Auto Share Price

What is the share price of Majestic Auto?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Majestic Auto is ₹490.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Majestic Auto?

The Majestic Auto is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Majestic Auto?

The market cap of Majestic Auto is ₹510.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Majestic Auto?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Majestic Auto are ₹501.40 and ₹470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Majestic Auto?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Majestic Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Majestic Auto is ₹501.40 and 52-week low of Majestic Auto is ₹276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Majestic Auto performed historically in terms of returns?

The Majestic Auto has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 45.61% for the past month, 53.38% over 3 months, 66.78% over 1 year, 44.37% across 3 years, and 26.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Majestic Auto?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Majestic Auto are 5.56 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Majestic Auto News

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