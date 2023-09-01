Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.55
|6.84
|26.45
|36.78
|41.87
|97.12
|66.44
|-4.55
|9.11
|22.26
|41.06
|17.20
|-45.12
|-45.12
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.86
|17.14
|55.24
|76.23
|126.73
|1,115.11
|588.75
|-1.13
|5.47
|12.19
|29.80
|1.31
|25.34
|-12.47
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.02
|11.76
|14.51
|94.29
|39.20
|92.41
|92.41
|4.30
|-35.60
|-10.55
|16.38
|9.79
|9.79
|9.79
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.23
|-3.67
|12.57
|-36.99
|-74.76
|1,079.59
|1,079.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Majestic Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1973PLC353132 and registration number is 003264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹192.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd. is 371.49 and PB ratio of Majestic Auto Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Majestic Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Majestic Auto Ltd. is ₹117.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.