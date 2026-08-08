What is the share price of Majestic Auto? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Majestic Auto is ₹490.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Majestic Auto? The Majestic Auto is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Majestic Auto? The market cap of Majestic Auto is ₹510.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Majestic Auto? Today’s highest and lowest price of Majestic Auto are ₹501.40 and ₹470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Majestic Auto? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Majestic Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Majestic Auto is ₹501.40 and 52-week low of Majestic Auto is ₹276.00 as on .

How has the Majestic Auto performed historically in terms of returns? The Majestic Auto has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 45.61% for the past month, 53.38% over 3 months, 66.78% over 1 year, 44.37% across 3 years, and 26.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Majestic Auto? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Majestic Auto are 5.56 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global