Here's the live share price of Majestic Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Majestic Auto has gained 66.44% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Majestic Auto has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|438.68
|466.85
|10
|433.54
|448.59
|20
|401.86
|422.63
|50
|362.27
|382.23
|100
|334.3
|358.09
|200
|337.17
|345.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Majestic Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Majestic Auto - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Majestic Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Majestic Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Majestic Auto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Majestic Auto - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Majestic Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911DL1973PLC353132 and registration number is 003264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Majestic Auto is ₹490.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Majestic Auto is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Majestic Auto is ₹510.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Majestic Auto are ₹501.40 and ₹470.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Majestic Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Majestic Auto is ₹501.40 and 52-week low of Majestic Auto is ₹276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Majestic Auto has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 45.61% for the past month, 53.38% over 3 months, 66.78% over 1 year, 44.37% across 3 years, and 26.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Majestic Auto are 5.56 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 12.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global