Here's the live share price of Krystal Integrated Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Krystal Integrated Services has declined 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.43%.

Krystal Integrated Services’s current P/E of 17.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.