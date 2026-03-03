Facebook Pixel Code
Krystal Integrated Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Krystal Integrated Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹600.00 Closed
-4.11₹ -25.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Krystal Integrated Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.00₹607.35
₹600.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹405.50₹729.75
₹600.00
Open Price
₹604.15
Prev. Close
₹625.70
Volume
1,253

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Krystal Integrated Services has declined 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.43%.

Krystal Integrated Services’s current P/E of 17.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Krystal Integrated Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, Krystal Integrated Services has gained 41.78% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Krystal Integrated Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Krystal Integrated Services Financials

Krystal Integrated Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5623.83624.94
10621.65623.41
20618.94617.72
50583.16598.48
100574.66591.19
200605.45599.04

Krystal Integrated Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krystal Integrated Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.23%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Krystal Integrated Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,25,7040.2731.6

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Krystal Integrated Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:30 PM ISTKrystal Integrated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Mar 02, 2026, 6:26 AM ISTKrystal Integrated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 24, 2026, 6:35 PM ISTKrystal Integrated - Incorporation Of A Company
Feb 24, 2026, 6:30 PM ISTKrystal Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 10, 2026, 11:59 PM ISTKrystal Integrated - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Krystal Integrated Services

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74920MH2000PLC129827 and registration number is 129827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Housekeeping & maintenance service. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1119.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Neeta Prasad Lad
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Ramesh Lad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Suryakant Dighe
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Saily Prasad Lad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shubham Prasad Lad
    Whole Time Director
  • Prof. Sunder Ram Govind Raghavan Korivi
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Yajyoti Digvijay Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lieutenant Colonel Kaninika Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dhanya Pattahil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vinayak Redkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krystal Integrated Services Share Price

What is the share price of Krystal Integrated Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krystal Integrated Services is ₹600.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krystal Integrated Services?

The Krystal Integrated Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krystal Integrated Services?

The market cap of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹838.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krystal Integrated Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krystal Integrated Services are ₹607.35 and ₹600.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krystal Integrated Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krystal Integrated Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹729.75 and 52-week low of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹405.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Krystal Integrated Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krystal Integrated Services has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -0.36% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, 36.43% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krystal Integrated Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krystal Integrated Services are 17.30 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

