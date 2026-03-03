Here's the live share price of Krystal Integrated Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Krystal Integrated Services has declined 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.43%.
Krystal Integrated Services’s current P/E of 17.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, Krystal Integrated Services has gained 41.78% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Krystal Integrated Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|623.83
|624.94
|10
|621.65
|623.41
|20
|618.94
|617.72
|50
|583.16
|598.48
|100
|574.66
|591.19
|200
|605.45
|599.04
In the latest quarter, Krystal Integrated Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.23%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,25,704
|0.27
|31.6
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
|Krystal Integrated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:26 AM IST
|Krystal Integrated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:35 PM IST
|Krystal Integrated - Incorporation Of A Company
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
|Krystal Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
|Krystal Integrated - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74920MH2000PLC129827 and registration number is 129827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Housekeeping & maintenance service. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1119.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krystal Integrated Services is ₹600.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Krystal Integrated Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹838.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krystal Integrated Services are ₹607.35 and ₹600.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krystal Integrated Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹729.75 and 52-week low of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹405.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Krystal Integrated Services has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -0.36% for the past month, 9.42% over 3 months, 36.43% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krystal Integrated Services are 17.30 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.