Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 13 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹296, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹296,430, reflecting a gain of 6.22% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,964.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 296 279 17.37 6.22% 10 gm 2,964 2,791 173.70 6.22% 1 Kg 296,430 279,060 17,370.00 6.22% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver climbed above $87 per ounce on Wednesday, reaching its strongest level in two months as improving industrial demand prospects boosted prices. The metal continued to outperform other precious metals due to its extensive use in electronics, solar panels, and industrial manufacturing applications.

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“What we are seeing in domestic prices today is a mechanical re-pricing to a new import parity, not a fundamental rally. The duty is now a fixed cost embedded in the price,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities. From here, silver in India will continue to be driven by what they have always been driven by — the international LBMA spot price, the USD/INR exchange rate, and the domestic premium or discount over import parity. The duty has done its job and become a sunk cost.

The global de-dollarisation theme, central bank buying, and currency-debasement hedging are all multi-year drivers that operate independently of any domestic tax decision, he said.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Silver is a developing growth story, and the long-term trend is highly dependent on a broad recovery in industrial demand. One can look for a staggered approach to invest in the medium-term to long-term investment, considering the volatile nature of the commodity, said Tata Mutual Funds.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 297 ( 17.41 ) 2,968 ( 174.10 ) 296,820 ( 17,410.00 ) Bangalore 297 ( 17.38 ) 2,967 ( 173.80 ) 296,660 ( 17,380.00 ) Chennai 297 ( 17.41 ) 2,973 ( 174.10 ) 297,290 ( 17,410.00 ) Delhi 296 ( 17.34 ) 2,959 ( 173.40 ) 295,920 ( 17,340.00 ) Hyderabad 297 ( 17.39 ) 2,969 ( 173.90 ) 296,900 ( 17,390.00 ) Kolkata 296 ( 17.35 ) 2,960 ( 173.50 ) 296,040 ( 17,350.00 ) Mumbai 296 ( 17.37 ) 2,964 ( 173.70 ) 296,430 ( 17,370.00 ) Pune 296 ( 17.37 ) 2,964 ( 173.70 ) 296,430 ( 17,370.00 ) Surat 297 ( 17.39 ) 2,968 ( 173.90 ) 296,820 ( 17,390.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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