MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28101RJ1980PLC002140 and registration number is 002140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹12.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is -4.14 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹38.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹29.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.