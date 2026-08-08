Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJASTHAN CYLINDERS & CONTAINERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.29 Closed
0.47₹ 0.15
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.29₹32.50
₹32.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.50₹44.90
₹32.29
Open Price
₹32.50
Prev. Close
₹32.14
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has declined 19.25% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.3232.14
1032.0932.1
2031.8932
5031.7932.04
10032.0232.59
20034.1834.06

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTRajasthan Cylinders - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTRajasthan Cylinders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTRajasthan Cylinders - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half
May 27, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTRajasthan Cylinders - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 27, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTRajasthan Cylinders - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 26Th May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28101RJ1980PLC002140 and registration number is 002140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Bajoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Avanti Bajoria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramawatar Yadav
    Additional Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Share Price

What is the share price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹32.29 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹10.85 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers are ₹32.50 and ₹32.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹27.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, -8.24% over 3 months, -19.25% over 1 year, -6.02% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers are 0.00 and 0.66 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers News

More Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers News
Market Pulse