Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Share Price

RAJASTHAN CYLINDERS & CONTAINERS LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.14 Closed
0.660.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.34₹38.54
₹38.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.39₹63.80
₹38.14
Open Price
₹38.54
Prev. Close
₹37.89
Volume
173

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.01
  • R239.87
  • R341.21
  • Pivot
    37.67
  • S136.81
  • S235.47
  • S334.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.9237.9
  • 1040.7638.04
  • 2043.5538.15
  • 5038.3538.11
  • 10031.9738.09
  • 20027.5637.18

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.27-9.47-2.057.7414.02123.7019.19
-3.04-4.19-8.67-11.14-82.57257.45759.91
1.01-5.17-6.27-10.46-4.3045.84197.90
2.03-8.03-3.5614.0418.2113.6118.20
12.9420.9943.7154.6541.18378.58101.75
15.1471.22241.18125.24314.291,075.68-45.10
26.5637.1728.1135.3920.07215.81114.53
-7.51-15.24-33.46-37.14-59.92302.33368.51
0.256.95-11.013.23-21.2669.13100.00

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28101RJ1980PLC002140 and registration number is 002140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Bajoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yuktika Pilania
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avanti Bajoria
    Additional Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹12.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is -4.14 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹38.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is ₹29.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

