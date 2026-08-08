Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has declined 19.25% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.32
|32.14
|10
|32.09
|32.1
|20
|31.89
|32
|50
|31.79
|32.04
|100
|32.02
|32.59
|200
|34.18
|34.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Cylinders - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Cylinders - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Cylinders - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half
|May 27, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Cylinders - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Cylinders - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 26Th May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28101RJ1980PLC002140 and registration number is 002140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹32.29 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹10.85 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers are ₹32.50 and ₹32.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers is ₹27.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, -8.24% over 3 months, -19.25% over 1 year, -6.02% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers are 0.00 and 0.66 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global