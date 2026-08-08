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Mauria Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAURIA UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Mauria Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.01 Closed
3.09₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mauria Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.67₹8.18
₹8.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.39₹20.94
₹8.01
Open Price
₹8.18
Prev. Close
₹7.77
Volume
18,410

Source: Dion Global

Mauria Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mauria Udyog has declined 54.95% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mauria Udyog has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Mauria Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mauria Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.027.96
108.038.05
208.48.25
508.858.69
1009.069.24
20010.4210.26

Source: Dion Global

Mauria Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mauria Udyog saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mauria Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTMauria Udyog - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qrt Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTMauria Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And To Take On Record, Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial R
Jul 17, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTMauria Udyog - Annuoncement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR, 2015
Jul 16, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTMauria Udyog - Announcement U/R 30 Of Listing Regulations, 2015
Jul 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTMauria Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mauria Udyog

Mauria Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033010 and registration number is 033010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 424.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N K Sureka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Surekha
    Director
  • Mrs. Veena Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Birendra Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Manohar Menghraj Punjabi
    Director

FAQs on Mauria Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of Mauria Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mauria Udyog is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mauria Udyog?

The Mauria Udyog is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mauria Udyog?

The market cap of Mauria Udyog is ₹106.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mauria Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mauria Udyog are ₹8.18 and ₹7.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mauria Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mauria Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mauria Udyog is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Mauria Udyog is ₹7.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mauria Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mauria Udyog has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -25.97% over 3 months, -54.95% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and 34.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog are 4.45 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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