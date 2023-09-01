Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.14
|71.22
|241.18
|125.24
|314.29
|1,075.68
|-45.10
|-3.04
|-4.19
|-8.67
|-11.14
|-82.57
|257.45
|759.91
|1.01
|-5.17
|-6.27
|-10.46
|-4.30
|45.84
|197.90
|2.03
|-8.03
|-3.56
|14.04
|18.21
|13.61
|18.20
|12.94
|20.99
|43.71
|54.65
|41.18
|378.58
|101.75
|26.56
|37.17
|28.11
|35.39
|20.07
|215.81
|114.53
|-7.51
|-15.24
|-33.46
|-37.14
|-59.92
|302.33
|368.51
|1.27
|-9.47
|-2.05
|7.74
|14.02
|123.70
|19.19
|0.25
|6.95
|-11.01
|3.23
|-21.26
|69.13
|100.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mauria Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033010 and registration number is 033010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹185.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is -95.8 and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is 10.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹13.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mauria Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹14.25 and 52-week low of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.