What is the share price of Mauria Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mauria Udyog is ₹8.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Mauria Udyog? The Mauria Udyog is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mauria Udyog? The market cap of Mauria Udyog is ₹106.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mauria Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mauria Udyog are ₹8.18 and ₹7.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mauria Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mauria Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mauria Udyog is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Mauria Udyog is ₹7.39 as on .

How has the Mauria Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The Mauria Udyog has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -25.97% over 3 months, -54.95% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and 34.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog are 4.45 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global