Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAURIA UDYOG LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.92 Closed
-1.97-0.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.92₹14.10
₹13.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.89₹14.25
₹13.92
Open Price
₹14.10
Prev. Close
₹14.20
Volume
2,55,481

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.04
  • R214.16
  • R314.22
  • Pivot
    13.98
  • S113.86
  • S213.8
  • S313.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.8313.26
  • 104.5412.19
  • 204.0110.87
  • 503.58.87
  • 1003.427.38
  • 2003.746.1

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.1471.22241.18125.24314.291,075.68-45.10
-3.04-4.19-8.67-11.14-82.57257.45759.91
1.01-5.17-6.27-10.46-4.3045.84197.90
2.03-8.03-3.5614.0418.2113.6118.20
12.9420.9943.7154.6541.18378.58101.75
26.5637.1728.1135.3920.07215.81114.53
-7.51-15.24-33.46-37.14-59.92302.33368.51
1.27-9.47-2.057.7414.02123.7019.19
0.256.95-11.013.23-21.2669.13100.00

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Share Holdings

Mauria Udyog Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mauria Udyog Ltd.

Mauria Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033010 and registration number is 033010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N K Sureka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Sureka
    Director
  • Mrs. Veena Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rannveer Singh Rishi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Rannvijay Singh Rishi
    Director
  • Mr. Birendra Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Mauria Udyog Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd.?

The market cap of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹185.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is -95.8 and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is 10.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mauria Udyog Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹13.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mauria Udyog Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mauria Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹14.25 and 52-week low of Mauria Udyog Ltd. is ₹2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data