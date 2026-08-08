Here's the live share price of Mauria Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mauria Udyog has declined 54.95% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mauria Udyog has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.02
|7.96
|10
|8.03
|8.05
|20
|8.4
|8.25
|50
|8.85
|8.69
|100
|9.06
|9.24
|200
|10.42
|10.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mauria Udyog saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Mauria Udyog - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qrt Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Mauria Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And To Take On Record, Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial R
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Mauria Udyog - Annuoncement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR, 2015
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Mauria Udyog - Announcement U/R 30 Of Listing Regulations, 2015
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Mauria Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mauria Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1980PLC033010 and registration number is 033010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 424.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mauria Udyog is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mauria Udyog is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mauria Udyog is ₹106.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mauria Udyog are ₹8.18 and ₹7.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mauria Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mauria Udyog is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Mauria Udyog is ₹7.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mauria Udyog has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -25.97% over 3 months, -54.95% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and 34.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mauria Udyog are 4.45 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global