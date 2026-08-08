What is the share price of Kabsons Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabsons Industries is ₹21.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Kabsons Industries? The Kabsons Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabsons Industries? The market cap of Kabsons Industries is ₹37.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabsons Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabsons Industries are ₹23.98 and ₹21.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabsons Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabsons Industries is ₹25.01 and 52-week low of Kabsons Industries is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Kabsons Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kabsons Industries has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, 5.65% over 3 months, 9.08% over 1 year, 28.62% across 3 years, and 19.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries are 47.27 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global