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Kabsons Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KABSONS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Kabsons Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.51 Closed
-3.93₹ -0.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kabsons Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.06₹23.98
₹21.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹25.01
₹21.51
Open Price
₹23.98
Prev. Close
₹22.39
Volume
1,872

Source: Dion Global

Kabsons Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kabsons Industries has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabsons Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Kabsons Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kabsons Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.8121.27
1020.721.12
2021.0721.02
5020.3420.51
10019.1919.61
20017.6219.34

Source: Dion Global

Kabsons Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kabsons Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kabsons Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTKabsons Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTKabsons Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTKabsons Industries - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTKabsons Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 26, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTKabsons Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma

Source: Dion Global

About Kabsons Industries

Kabsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1993PLC014458 and registration number is 014458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bottling of lpg/cng. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Riha Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Khosla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zaynalabidin Khan Mohammed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kabsons Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kabsons Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabsons Industries is ₹21.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kabsons Industries?

The Kabsons Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabsons Industries?

The market cap of Kabsons Industries is ₹37.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabsons Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabsons Industries are ₹23.98 and ₹21.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabsons Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabsons Industries is ₹25.01 and 52-week low of Kabsons Industries is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kabsons Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kabsons Industries has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, 5.65% over 3 months, 9.08% over 1 year, 28.62% across 3 years, and 19.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries are 47.27 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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