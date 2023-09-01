Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kabsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1993PLC014458 and registration number is 014458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bottling of lpg/cng. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹23.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is 14.49 and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹13.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabsons Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.