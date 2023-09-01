Follow Us

KABSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.58 Closed
4.950.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kabsons Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.26₹13.58
₹13.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹13.45
₹13.58
Open Price
₹13.58
Prev. Close
₹12.94
Volume
40,900

Kabsons Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.69
  • R213.79
  • R314.01
  • Pivot
    13.47
  • S113.37
  • S213.15
  • S313.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.7412.08
  • 1011.9411.62
  • 2012.0811.19
  • 5011.4210.74
  • 10011.4210.56
  • 20013.0810.69

Kabsons Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.5637.1728.1135.3920.07215.81114.53
-3.04-4.19-8.67-11.14-82.57257.45759.91
1.01-5.17-6.27-10.46-4.3045.84197.90
2.03-8.03-3.5614.0418.2113.6118.20
12.9420.9943.7154.6541.18378.58101.75
15.1471.22241.18125.24314.291,075.68-45.10
-7.51-15.24-33.46-37.14-59.92302.33368.51
1.27-9.47-2.057.7414.02123.7019.19
0.256.95-11.013.23-21.2669.13100.00

Kabsons Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kabsons Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kabsons Industries Ltd.

Kabsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1993PLC014458 and registration number is 014458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bottling of lpg/cng. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkata Subba Rao Pinapati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mangal Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Riha Kabra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kabsons Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹23.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is 14.49 and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kabsons Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹13.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabsons Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabsons Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of Kabsons Industries Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

