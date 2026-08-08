Here's the live share price of Kabsons Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kabsons Industries has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabsons Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.81
|21.27
|10
|20.7
|21.12
|20
|21.07
|21.02
|50
|20.34
|20.51
|100
|19.19
|19.61
|200
|17.62
|19.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kabsons Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Kabsons Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Kabsons Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Kabsons Industries - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Kabsons Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Kabsons Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma
Source: Dion Global
Kabsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209TG1993PLC014458 and registration number is 014458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bottling of lpg/cng. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabsons Industries is ₹21.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabsons Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kabsons Industries is ₹37.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabsons Industries are ₹23.98 and ₹21.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabsons Industries is ₹25.01 and 52-week low of Kabsons Industries is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabsons Industries has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, 5.65% over 3 months, 9.08% over 1 year, 28.62% across 3 years, and 19.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabsons Industries are 47.27 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global