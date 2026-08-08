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Sarthak Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Sarthak Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarthak Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.50₹26.50
₹26.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.20₹46.79
₹26.50
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.50
Volume
19

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarthak Industries has declined 35.37% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Sarthak Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.5326.17
1025.5425.84
2025.2625.67
5025.7925.93
10026.426.97
20029.8628.96

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarthak Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarthak Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTSarthak Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSarthak Industries - Notice Of Forty Second Annual General Meeting (42Nd AGM) Of The Company.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSarthak Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting (42Nd AGM) And Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The S
Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTSarthak Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 20.07.2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTSarthak Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sarthak Industries

Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC136834 and registration number is 136834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Peshkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimishek Ved
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Padgil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Hasmukhdas Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarthak Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sarthak Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarthak Industries?

The Sarthak Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Industries?

The market cap of Sarthak Industries is ₹24.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Industries are ₹26.50 and ₹26.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Industries is ₹46.79 and 52-week low of Sarthak Industries is ₹21.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarthak Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarthak Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.41% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -22.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries are 0.00 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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