What is the share price of Sarthak Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Industries is ₹26.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarthak Industries? The Sarthak Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Industries? The market cap of Sarthak Industries is ₹24.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Industries are ₹26.50 and ₹26.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Industries is ₹46.79 and 52-week low of Sarthak Industries is ₹21.20 as on .

How has the Sarthak Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarthak Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.41% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -22.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries are 0.00 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global