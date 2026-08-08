Here's the live share price of Sarthak Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarthak Industries has declined 35.37% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.53
|26.17
|10
|25.54
|25.84
|20
|25.26
|25.67
|50
|25.79
|25.93
|100
|26.4
|26.97
|200
|29.86
|28.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarthak Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Sarthak Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Industries - Notice Of Forty Second Annual General Meeting (42Nd AGM) Of The Company.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting (42Nd AGM) And Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The S
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 20.07.2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC136834 and registration number is 136834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarthak Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarthak Industries is ₹24.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Industries are ₹26.50 and ₹26.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Industries is ₹46.79 and 52-week low of Sarthak Industries is ₹21.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarthak Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.41% for the past month, -9.25% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and -22.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries are 0.00 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global