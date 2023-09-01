Follow Us

SARTHAK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.14 Closed
-5-1.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarthak Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.14₹25.88
₹24.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.01₹162.04
₹24.14
Open Price
₹25.41
Prev. Close
₹25.41
Volume
14,945

Sarthak Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.3
  • R226.46
  • R327.04
  • Pivot
    24.72
  • S123.56
  • S222.98
  • S321.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.3925.83
  • 10146.5926.35
  • 20134.0927.03
  • 50107.3228.87
  • 10087.0334.04
  • 20092.9944.77

Sarthak Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.51-15.24-33.46-37.14-59.92302.33368.51
-3.04-4.19-8.67-11.14-82.57257.45759.91
1.01-5.17-6.27-10.46-4.3045.84197.90
2.03-8.03-3.5614.0418.2113.6118.20
12.9420.9943.7154.6541.18378.58101.75
15.1471.22241.18125.24314.291,075.68-45.10
26.5637.1728.1135.3920.07215.81114.53
1.27-9.47-2.057.7414.02123.7019.19
0.256.95-11.013.23-21.2669.13100.00

Sarthak Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarthak Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Sarthak Industries Ltd.

Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC136834 and registration number is 136834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Peshkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udesh Dassani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimishek Ved
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Padgil
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankita Hasmukhdas Sethi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Sarthak Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹22.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is 30.21 and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarthak Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹24.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹162.04 and 52-week low of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹24.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

