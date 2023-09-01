What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹22.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is 30.21 and PB ratio of Sarthak Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Sarthak Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Industries Ltd. is ₹24.14 as on .