During the October-December quarter of FY26, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), including Mutual Fund Houses, poured a whopping ₹1,03,123 crore into the domestic equities. (Source: SEBI)

While the domestic markets remained volatile, with tariff and other geopolitical issues, the faith that DIIs have in the domestic equity market seems unshakable. They have been buying stocks across sectors, even raising their stake in select companies.

Today we will explore the top two stocks where DIIs increased their stake during Q3FY26 and dig deeper to find out what sets these stocks apart.

#1 Geojit financial services limited: Everything finance

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is a leading financial service in the country, which offers integrated investment and wealth management services to retail, NRI, institutional, and high-net worth clients.

It delves into various segments of investment services from advisory to brokerage, portfolio management services, which follows tech-first approach, are distribution-driven, and they have a special focus on building annuity-oriented revenue growth models.

As of January 2026, they have a presence across 20 states with over 16 lakh clients and a total asset under management worth ₹1.07 lakh crore.

DIIs increased their stake by 9.3 percentage points,, taking the overall holding to 10.13% at the end of Q3FY26, and the top DIIs who bought the stock include –

Bajaj Life Insurance Ltd. bought 4.84% stake

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. bought 4.48% stake

So, what influenced these DIIs to pour such massive money into this investment company?

Revenue diversification: Why institutional investors favor geojit

Geojit is diversifying its revenues through different business segments and that is perhaps setting them apart and attracting the DIIs.

The investment giant generated 51.8% of the revenue from its equity and equity-related business, which is further divided into brokerage revenue, interest on marginal trading revenue, and depository services.

Then the next 30.9% revenue has been generated from financial products income, such as mutual fund distribution, insurance distribution, and other distribution income.

Then, from treasury, it earned around 8.7% of its revenue, followed by 4.84% from asset management or PMS fees, and the remaining from technology platform income and other miscellaneous operations.

Business growth

The lending book, which is basically created by the marginal trading facility, surged from ₹576 crore at the end of FY25 to ₹695 crore at the end of December 2025. This growth has been a result of growing retail participation in the markets and the adoption of MTF-driven trading.

ALSO READ 3 Penny Stocks That Attracted DII & FII Interest in Q3

The recurring revenue AUM of the company also increased from ₹22,540 crore at the end of December 2024 to ₹25,502 crore as on 31 December, 2025. One of the main components of this growth has been mutual fund AUM excluding overseas entities. MF AUM grew to ₹17,767 crore from ₹15,410 crore during the period.

The PMS AUM grew from ₹1,262 crore at the end of FY25 to ₹1,509 crore at the end of December 2025.

Another thing playing in favour of the company is perhaps its growing international presence. Geojit is the first Indian licensed brokerage house in the UAE and Oman region, and it is cashing in on its first-mover advantage. It is currently managing over US$ 1 billion (₹9151 crore) of NRI wealth along with a solid network of NRIs and HNI clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets.

Financial performance vs. Institutional conviction

While Geojit is expanding and growing globally, its financials tell a different story. Revenue has dipped by 6.7% YoY during Q3FY26 to ₹160 crore from ₹172 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. But the net profit tanked miserably from ₹37 crore to ₹17 crore, by 49.7% during the period.

DIIs increased their stakes irrespective of these numbers, perhaps indicating their faith in the company’s future growth.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a PE of 19.7x, at par with the industry median; however, its price to book value (PB) ratio is a little lower than the industry median at 1.7, compared to the industry median of 2.

1-year share price chart of Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

#2 Ujjivan small finance bank limited: A bank for the masses

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a private bank that focuses on the unserved and underserved segment of the population in India. It is a bank for the masses that is committed to developing financial inclusion in the economy. It is engaged in retail banking, treasury, and wholesale banking, offering a wide range of financial products.

DIIs increased their stake by 8.5% points in this stock during Q3FY26, taking the total holding to 28.67%. The top three DIIs that increased or bought a stake in the company are –

Franklin India Opportunities Fund increased stake from 2.93% to 3.58%

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund bought 1.89% stake

Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. bought 1.86% stake

Expansion and business growth

During Q3FY26, Ujjivan SFB expanded its branch network by another 11 branches, taking the total count to 777, and also achieved its target of 24 new branches in FY26.

Total deposits grew by 22.4% YoY to ₹42,223 crore, out of which the Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits grew by ₹11,535 crore, growing at 33.2% YoY.

During the quarter, the bank disbursed the highest-ever loans worth ₹8,293 crore, which grew by 54.7% YoY. The secured loan book grew to ₹17,825 crore, which is 48% of the entire loan book (₹37,057 crore as on 31 December 2025).

The net interest income (NII) grew by 8.5% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,000 crore, the highest till date.

Asset Quality Improvement

The asset quality improved significantly during the quarter. While the gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipped by 29 basis points (bps) to 2.4%, the Net NPA went down by 8 bps to 0.6%.

Strong Financials

Revenue surged from ₹1,591 crore in Q3FY25 to ₹1,752 crore in Q3FY26, growing at 10.1% YoY, and this made net profit jump from ₹109 crore to a whopping ₹186 crore during the period, a 71% growth.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a PE of 24.2x, slightly higher than the industry median of 22.5x, and its PB ratio stands at 1.9, significantly higher than the peer group median of 1.

1-year share price chart of Ujjivan Small Financial Bank Ltd.

Final thoughts

DIIs are fuelling India’s growth story, as it seems from their picks. Both are smallcap stocks that have strong growth potential in the coming years, and perhaps this is what the DIIs are looking at. However, whether these stocks will continue to be the favourites of the DIIs only time will tell.

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, their employees (s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.