What is the share price of Bharat Rasayan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Rasayan? The Bharat Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Rasayan? The market cap of Bharat Rasayan is ₹2,260.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Rasayan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Rasayan are ₹1,387.15 and ₹1,352.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Rasayan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Rasayan is ₹3,030.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,202.05 as on .

How has the Bharat Rasayan performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Rasayan has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -6.51% over 3 months, -48.6% over 1 year, -16.42% across 3 years, and -16.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan are 15.51 and 1.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global