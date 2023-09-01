Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|63,964
|0.62
|57.14
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|26,931
|1.05
|24.06
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|16,063
|0.21
|14.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119DL1989PLC036264 and registration number is 036264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1301.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹3,908.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 31.36 and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹9,435.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Rasayan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹12,950.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹8,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.