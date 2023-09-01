Follow Us

BHARAT RASAYAN LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹9,435.65 Closed
0.3330.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,408.20₹9,513.75
₹9,435.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,280.00₹12,950.00
₹9,435.65
Open Price
₹9,499.95
Prev. Close
₹9,404.95
Volume
808

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19,492.73
  • R29,556.02
  • R39,598.28
  • Pivot
    9,450.47
  • S19,387.18
  • S29,344.92
  • S39,281.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510,677.159,283.4
  • 1010,785.49,173.7
  • 2011,020.459,127.18
  • 5011,649.639,240.99
  • 10011,602.719,397.45
  • 20012,079.929,730.06

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Share Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund63,9640.6257.14
PGIM India Small Cap Fund26,9311.0524.06
Quant Small Cap Fund16,0630.2114.35

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Bharat Rasayan Ltd.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119DL1989PLC036264 and registration number is 036264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1301.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sat Narain Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajender Prasad Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Kanwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Rasayan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹3,908.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 31.36 and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹9,435.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Rasayan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹12,950.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹8,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

