What is the Market Cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹3,908.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 31.36 and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is 4.37 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Rasayan Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is ₹9,435.65 as on .