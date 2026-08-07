Here's the live share price of Bharat Rasayan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Rasayan
|6
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.6
|-16.42
|-16.21
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.1
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18
|23.65
|20.6
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.8
|-40.4
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.3
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.2
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.7
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.9
|24.7
|-1.88
|33.8
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.8
|-0.6
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Rasayan has declined 48.60% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Rasayan has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,288.75
|1,335.97
|10
|1,285.84
|1,319.25
|20
|1,312.71
|1,321.44
|50
|1,368.72
|1,357.06
|100
|1,380.96
|1,458.91
|200
|1,800.26
|1,702.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Rasayan saw a rise in promoter holding to 84.74%, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,10,666
|0.26
|28.48
|1,03,912
|0.85
|14.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Bharat Rasayan - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for December 31, 2025
|Jan 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Bharat Rasayan - Clarification sought from Bharat Rasayan Ltd
|Jan 19, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Bharat Rasayan - Outcome of Board Meeting
|Dec 15, 2025, 03:51 PM IST IST
|Bharat Rasayan - Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares
|Dec 03, 2025, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Bharat Rasayan - Fixes Record Date for Stock Split & Bonus Issue
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119DL1989PLC036264 and registration number is 036264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1241.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Rasayan is ₹2,260.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Rasayan are ₹1,387.15 and ₹1,352.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Rasayan is ₹3,030.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,202.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Rasayan has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -6.51% over 3 months, -48.6% over 1 year, -16.42% across 3 years, and -16.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan are 15.51 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global