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Bharat Rasayan Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT RASAYAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Bharat Rasayan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,360.00 Closed
-0.92₹ -12.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Rasayan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,352.00₹1,387.15
₹1,360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,202.05₹3,030.25
₹1,360.00
Open Price
₹1,379.40
Prev. Close
₹1,372.65
Volume
450

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Rasayan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Rasayan		61.82-6.51-27.65-48.6-16.42-16.21
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.18.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-1823.6520.6
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.8-40.46.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.3-6.24-10.27-35.210.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.7-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.924.7-1.8833.836.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.8-0.6-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Rasayan has declined 48.60% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Rasayan has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Bharat Rasayan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Rasayan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,288.751,335.97
101,285.841,319.25
201,312.711,321.44
501,368.721,357.06
1001,380.961,458.91
2001,800.261,702.13

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Rasayan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Rasayan saw a rise in promoter holding to 84.74%, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Rasayan Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,10,6660.2628.48
1,03,9120.8514.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Rasayan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTBharat Rasayan - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for December 31, 2025
Jan 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTBharat Rasayan - Clarification sought from Bharat Rasayan Ltd
Jan 19, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTBharat Rasayan - Outcome of Board Meeting
Dec 15, 2025, 03:51 PM IST ISTBharat Rasayan - Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares
Dec 03, 2025, 07:30 PM IST ISTBharat Rasayan - Fixes Record Date for Stock Split & Bonus Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Rasayan

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119DL1989PLC036264 and registration number is 036264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1241.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sat Narain Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajender Prasad Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mukta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naman Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Upendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Rasayan Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Rasayan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Rasayan?

The Bharat Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Rasayan?

The market cap of Bharat Rasayan is ₹2,260.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Rasayan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Rasayan are ₹1,387.15 and ₹1,352.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Rasayan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Rasayan is ₹3,030.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Rasayan is ₹1,202.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Rasayan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Rasayan has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -6.51% over 3 months, -48.6% over 1 year, -16.42% across 3 years, and -16.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan are 15.51 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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