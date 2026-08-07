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Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Share Price

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BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
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Commodities
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BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.00 Closed
5.24₹ 14.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.90₹294.00
₹290.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.00₹315.90
₹290.00
Open Price
₹275.55
Prev. Close
₹275.55
Volume
5,763

Source: Dion Global

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has declined 1.88% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5277.75283
10271.04279.38
20278.12277.39
50269.28269.97
100247.14257.97
200238.07252.66

Source: Dion Global

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTBhagiradha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTBhagiradha Chemicals - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTBhagiradha Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated August 03, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 05:09 AM IST ISTBhagiradha Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTBhagiradha Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1993PLC015963 and registration number is 015963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Chandra Sekhar Singavarapu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Anegondi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krishna Rao S V Gadepalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. G Aruna
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Lalitha Sree Singavarapu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹3,760.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are ₹294.00 and ₹272.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹315.90 and 52-week low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of 5.24% over the past day, 1.68% for the past month, 10.9% over 3 months, -1.88% over 1 year, 33.8% across 3 years, and 36.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are 136.63 and 5.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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