Here's the live share price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has declined 1.88% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|277.75
|283
|10
|271.04
|279.38
|20
|278.12
|277.39
|50
|269.28
|269.97
|100
|247.14
|257.97
|200
|238.07
|252.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Bhagiradha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Bhagiradha Chemicals - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Bhagiradha Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated August 03, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:09 AM IST IST
|Bhagiradha Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Bhagiradha Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1993PLC015963 and registration number is 015963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹3,760.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are ₹294.00 and ₹272.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹315.90 and 52-week low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of 5.24% over the past day, 1.68% for the past month, 10.9% over 3 months, -1.88% over 1 year, 33.8% across 3 years, and 36.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are 136.63 and 5.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global