What is the share price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹290.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹3,760.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are ₹294.00 and ₹272.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹315.90 and 52-week low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is ₹170.00 as on .

How has the Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of 5.24% over the past day, 1.68% for the past month, 10.9% over 3 months, -1.88% over 1 year, 33.8% across 3 years, and 36.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries are 136.63 and 5.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global