Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1993PLC015963 and registration number is 015963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,255.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 34.26 and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,206.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,726.25 and 52-week low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1000.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.