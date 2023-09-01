Follow Us

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Price

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,206.10 Closed
-0.21-2.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,201.10₹1,229.95
₹1,206.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,000.00₹1,726.25
₹1,206.10
Open Price
₹1,222.00
Prev. Close
₹1,208.65
Volume
28,432

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,225.7
  • R21,242.25
  • R31,254.55
  • Pivot
    1,213.4
  • S11,196.85
  • S21,184.55
  • S31,168

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,407.371,212.23
  • 101,372.381,210.13
  • 201,369.491,226.15
  • 501,351.471,299.91
  • 1001,162.041,337.89
  • 2001,033.041,312.84

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1993PLC015963 and registration number is 015963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K S Raju
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Chandra Sekhar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Lalitha Sree
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Kudva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S V Krishna Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. G Aruna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,255.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 34.26 and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,206.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,726.25 and 52-week low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹1000.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

