MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Titan Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1992PLC013387 and registration number is 013387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹309.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd. is 14.98 and PB ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹374.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹458.90 and 52-week low of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹193.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.