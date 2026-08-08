Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Titan Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TITAN BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Titan Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.00 Closed
1.81₹ 7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Titan Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹397.95₹416.00
₹410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.34₹555.65
₹410.00
Open Price
₹399.50
Prev. Close
₹402.70
Volume
16,138

Source: Dion Global

Titan Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Biotech		-1.963.17-11.44100.82363.4372.3540.34
UPL		-5.38-1.63-11.49-23.11-16.94-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.467.46-11.11-14.14-29.44-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0514.5610.1326.85-7.198.854.83
Atul		0.627.46-4.43.852.22-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.460.21-9.49-9.98-24.88-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-7.84-27.34-32.26-17.7323.6520.6
Epigral		1.3711.9-16.765.8-39.816.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-1.26-6.87-10.27-35.9110.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-200.2829.08-35.0133.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.7-4.26-20.35-23.44-40.31-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.07-0.2213.0224.70.9633.836.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5257.4542.367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		63.87-5.89-27.65-47.99-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.54-10.612.17-33.7711.783.66
India Pesticides		-5.71-6.13-18.14-16.92-36.08-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-7.84-13.35-2.88-23.32-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.23-1.77-4.18-14.534.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0314.42-9.89-5.32-38.55-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.830.873.83-12.014.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titan Biotech has gained 363.43% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Biotech has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Titan Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titan Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5419.92413.65
10420.75415.4
20412.92415.15
50423.08417
100429.91397.46
200323.36339.65

Source: Dion Global

Titan Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titan Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Titan Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTTitan Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
Jul 06, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTTitan Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTTitan Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
May 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTTitan Biotech - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For Financial Year 2026-2027
May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTTitan Biotech - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Titan Biotech

Titan Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1992PLC013387 and registration number is 013387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raja Singla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivom Singla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Udit Singla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manju Singla
    Director
  • Ms. Supriya Singla
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhairya Madan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debendra Kumar Sabat
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Titan Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Biotech is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titan Biotech?

The Titan Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Biotech?

The market cap of Titan Biotech is ₹1,694.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Biotech are ₹416.00 and ₹397.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Biotech is ₹555.65 and 52-week low of Titan Biotech is ₹85.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titan Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titan Biotech has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.34% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, 341.81% over 1 year, 72.35% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Biotech are 56.69 and 9.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Titan Biotech News

More Titan Biotech News
Market Pulse