What is the share price of Titan Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Biotech is ₹410.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Titan Biotech? The Titan Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Biotech? The market cap of Titan Biotech is ₹1,694.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Biotech are ₹416.00 and ₹397.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Biotech is ₹555.65 and 52-week low of Titan Biotech is ₹85.34 as on .

How has the Titan Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Titan Biotech has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.34% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, 341.81% over 1 year, 72.35% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Biotech are 56.69 and 9.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global