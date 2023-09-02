Follow Us

TITAN BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹374.45 Closed
-1.24-4.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Titan Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹369.00₹390.00
₹374.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.10₹458.90
₹374.45
Open Price
₹379.15
Prev. Close
₹379.15
Volume
9,414

Titan Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1386.63
  • R2398.82
  • R3407.63
  • Pivot
    377.82
  • S1365.63
  • S2356.82
  • S3344.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5272.08376.18
  • 10269.29370.68
  • 20271.09356.21
  • 50265.42319.02
  • 100245.1291.31
  • 200257.62275

Titan Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.3430.4951.4278.3946.24149.88603.19
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.84-8.9228.555.07-8.5966.0216,921.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Titan Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Titan Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Titan Biotech Ltd.

Titan Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1992PLC013387 and registration number is 013387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Singla
    Director
  • Ms. Supriya Singla
    Director

FAQs on Titan Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹309.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd. is 14.98 and PB ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Titan Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹374.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹458.90 and 52-week low of Titan Biotech Ltd. is ₹193.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

