Here's the live share price of Titan Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.17
|-11.44
|100.82
|363.43
|72.35
|40.34
|UPL
|-5.38
|-1.63
|-11.49
|-23.11
|-16.94
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|7.46
|-11.11
|-14.14
|-29.44
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|14.56
|10.13
|26.85
|-7.19
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|7.46
|-4.4
|3.85
|2.22
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|0.21
|-9.49
|-9.98
|-24.88
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-7.84
|-27.34
|-32.26
|-17.73
|23.65
|20.6
|Epigral
|1.37
|11.9
|-16.76
|5.8
|-39.81
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-1.26
|-6.87
|-10.27
|-35.91
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-20
|0.28
|29.08
|-35.01
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.7
|-4.26
|-20.35
|-23.44
|-40.31
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|-0.22
|13.02
|24.7
|0.96
|33.8
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|57.45
|42.3
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6
|3.87
|-5.89
|-27.65
|-47.99
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.54
|-10.61
|2.17
|-33.77
|11.78
|3.66
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-6.13
|-18.14
|-16.92
|-36.08
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-7.84
|-13.35
|-2.88
|-23.32
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.23
|-1.77
|-4.18
|-14.53
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|14.42
|-9.89
|-5.32
|-38.55
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.83
|0.87
|3.83
|-12.01
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titan Biotech has gained 363.43% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Biotech has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|419.92
|413.65
|10
|420.75
|415.4
|20
|412.92
|415.15
|50
|423.08
|417
|100
|429.91
|397.46
|200
|323.36
|339.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titan Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Titan Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Titan Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Titan Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|May 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Titan Biotech - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor For Financial Year 2026-2027
|May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Titan Biotech - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Titan Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1992PLC013387 and registration number is 013387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Biotech is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titan Biotech is ₹1,694.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Biotech are ₹416.00 and ₹397.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Biotech is ₹555.65 and 52-week low of Titan Biotech is ₹85.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Biotech has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.34% for the past month, -11.95% over 3 months, 341.81% over 1 year, 72.35% across 3 years, and 40.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Biotech are 56.69 and 9.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global