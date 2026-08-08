What is the share price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,109.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? The market cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,360.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are ₹1,117.00 and ₹1,099.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,530.00 and 52-week low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹875.90 as on .

How has the Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection performed historically in terms of returns? The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -16.55% over 1 year, 4.17% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are 20.80 and 3.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global