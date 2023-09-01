Follow Us

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,149.40 Closed
-2.1-24.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,142.20₹1,175.00
₹1,149.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹727.55₹1,390.00
₹1,149.40
Open Price
₹1,175.00
Prev. Close
₹1,174.05
Volume
35,211

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,167.37
  • R21,186.18
  • R31,197.37
  • Pivot
    1,156.18
  • S11,137.37
  • S21,126.18
  • S31,107.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,103.11,177.14
  • 101,122.251,156.4
  • 201,169.831,101.25
  • 501,255.591,002.32
  • 1001,258.57955.01
  • 2001,337.53983.69

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Share Holdings

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1975PLC047063 and registration number is 003603. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 930.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghattu Ramanna Narayan
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Mukesh Dahyabhai Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shalil Shashikumar Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dilbagh Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Sheo Prasad Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Shripal Tiwari
    Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh
    Director
  • Capt.(Retd.) Surjit Singh Chopra
    Director
  • Mrs. Aruna R Bhinge
    Director

FAQs on Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.?

The market cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,409.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is 22.92 and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is 4.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,149.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,390.00 and 52-week low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹727.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

