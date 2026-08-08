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Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,109.35 Closed
0.73₹ 8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,099.35₹1,117.00
₹1,109.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹875.90₹1,530.00
₹1,109.35
Open Price
₹1,105.00
Prev. Close
₹1,101.35
Volume
620

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has declined 16.55% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,165.331,130.01
101,153.171,138.58
201,139.731,130.67
501,065.841,097.93
1001,055.711,089.33
2001,139.991,106.89

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.64%, FII holding rose to 5.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTPunjab Chem.& Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTPunjab Chem.& Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTPunjab Chem.& Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTPunjab Chem.& Corp - Audio Recording Of The Earnings Call
Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTPunjab Chem.& Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1975PLC047063 and registration number is 003603. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1025.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghattu Ramanna Narayan
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Mukesh Dahyabhai Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shalil Shashikumar Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Capt.(Retd.) Surjit Singh Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dilbagh Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Mehan
    Director
  • Ms. Aruna Rajendra Bhinge
    Director
  • Ms. Tara Subramaniam
    Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Shripal Tiwari
    Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Arora
    Director

FAQs on Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Share Price

What is the share price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,109.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

The market cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,360.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are ₹1,117.00 and ₹1,099.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,530.00 and 52-week low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹875.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection performed historically in terms of returns?

The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -16.55% over 1 year, 4.17% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are 20.80 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection News

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