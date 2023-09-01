Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1975PLC047063 and registration number is 003603. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 930.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,409.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is 22.92 and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is 4.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,149.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹1,390.00 and 52-week low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is ₹727.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.