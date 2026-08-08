Here's the live share price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has declined 16.55% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,165.33
|1,130.01
|10
|1,153.17
|1,138.58
|20
|1,139.73
|1,130.67
|50
|1,065.84
|1,097.93
|100
|1,055.71
|1,089.33
|200
|1,139.99
|1,106.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.64%, FII holding rose to 5.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Punjab Chem.& Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Punjab Chem.& Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Punjab Chem.& Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Punjab Chem.& Corp - Audio Recording Of The Earnings Call
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Punjab Chem.& Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1975PLC047063 and registration number is 003603. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1025.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,109.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,360.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are ₹1,117.00 and ₹1,099.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹1,530.00 and 52-week low of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection is ₹875.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -16.55% over 1 year, 4.17% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection are 20.80 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global