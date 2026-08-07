What is the share price of Excel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries is ₹1,030.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Excel Industries? The Excel Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Industries? The market cap of Excel Industries is ₹1,294.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Excel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Excel Industries are ₹1,041.00 and ₹1,025.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Excel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Industries is ₹1,347.60 and 52-week low of Excel Industries is ₹801.00 as on .

How has the Excel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Excel Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, -0.93% over 3 months, -18.74% over 1 year, 4.77% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Excel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excel Industries are 17.11 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global