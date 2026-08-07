Here's the live share price of Excel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Excel Industries has declined 18.74% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Excel Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|997.05
|1,019.37
|10
|971.39
|996.32
|20
|935.74
|968.68
|50
|929.9
|945.89
|100
|928.27
|944.91
|200
|952.91
|976.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Excel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.86%, while DII stake increased to 7.08%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Excel Industries - Update on board meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Excel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Excel Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Excel Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Excel Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Excel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1960PLC011807 and registration number is 011807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1094.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries is ₹1,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Excel Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Excel Industries is ₹1,294.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Excel Industries are ₹1,041.00 and ₹1,025.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Industries is ₹1,347.60 and 52-week low of Excel Industries is ₹801.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Excel Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, -0.93% over 3 months, -18.74% over 1 year, 4.77% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excel Industries are 17.11 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global