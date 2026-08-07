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Excel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXCEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Excel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,030.00 Closed
-1.26₹ -13.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Excel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,025.00₹1,041.00
₹1,030.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹801.00₹1,347.60
₹1,030.00
Open Price
₹1,041.00
Prev. Close
₹1,043.10
Volume
98

Source: Dion Global

Excel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Excel Industries has declined 18.74% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Excel Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Excel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Excel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5997.051,019.37
10971.39996.32
20935.74968.68
50929.9945.89
100928.27944.91
200952.91976.65

Source: Dion Global

Excel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Excel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.86%, while DII stake increased to 7.08%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Excel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTExcel Industries - Update on board meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTExcel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
Jul 24, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTExcel Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTExcel Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 23, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTExcel Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Excel Industries

Excel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1960PLC011807 and registration number is 011807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1094.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Narayana
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ashwin C Shroff
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi A Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hrishit A Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ninad Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Khanolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vihang Virkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Meena A Galliara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Bhagat
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Excel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Excel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries is ₹1,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Excel Industries?

The Excel Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Industries?

The market cap of Excel Industries is ₹1,294.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Excel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Excel Industries are ₹1,041.00 and ₹1,025.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Excel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Industries is ₹1,347.60 and 52-week low of Excel Industries is ₹801.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Excel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Excel Industries has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 15.73% for the past month, -0.93% over 3 months, -18.74% over 1 year, 4.77% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Excel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excel Industries are 17.11 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Excel Industries News

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