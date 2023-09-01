Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Excel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1960PLC011807 and registration number is 011807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,191.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹947.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹752.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.