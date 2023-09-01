Follow Us

EXCEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹947.75 Closed
-0.8-7.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Excel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹942.00₹962.90
₹947.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹752.00₹1,575.00
₹947.75
Open Price
₹962.90
Prev. Close
₹955.40
Volume
13,290

Excel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1959.27
  • R2971.53
  • R3980.17
  • Pivot
    950.63
  • S1938.37
  • S2929.73
  • S3917.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,215.43932.88
  • 101,229.8918.42
  • 201,244.29910.28
  • 501,325.54912.4
  • 1001,285.93926.58
  • 2001,282.53981.22

Excel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Excel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Excel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Excel Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:31 AM

About Excel Industries Ltd.

Excel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1960PLC011807 and registration number is 011807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Narayana
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ashwin C Shroff
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi A Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hrishit A Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul G Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipesh K Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. H N Motiwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R N Bhogale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R M Pandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Meena A Galliara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C V Rao
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Excel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,191.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Excel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Excel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹947.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Excel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,575.00 and 52-week low of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹752.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

