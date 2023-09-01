What is the Market Cap of Excel Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,191.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Excel Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Excel Industries Ltd. is 1.2 as on .

What is the share price of Excel Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Industries Ltd. is ₹947.75 as on .