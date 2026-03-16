GSP Crop Science has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 16, 2026 and will close on Mar 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹304.00-320.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UPL
|-3.02
|-16.95
|-20.41
|-12.14
|-2.68
|-3.4
|0.44
|PI Industries
|-5.95
|-5.18
|-10.76
|-22.21
|-14.14
|-1.34
|5.32
|Bayer Cropscience
|-2.06
|-3.72
|2.68
|-11.77
|-6.54
|3.13
|-2.53
|Atul
|0.76
|-1.28
|10.5
|0.29
|11.18
|-1.89
|-0.96
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-3.54
|-6.64
|-16.29
|-31
|-21.98
|-4.88
|6.95
|Sharda Cropchem
|-5.39
|-19.62
|6.52
|11.52
|80.52
|28.95
|26.82
|Rallis India
|-6.65
|-15.67
|-9.17
|-28.65
|17.26
|6.79
|-2.3
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-1.01
|-11.2
|-18.44
|-37.22
|-18.61
|14.45
|6.34
|Epigral
|0.66
|-12.05
|-39.33
|-50.44
|-50.92
|-4
|16.48
|NACL Industries
|3.22
|-14.23
|-27.93
|-44.67
|20.08
|17.84
|28.09
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-4.44
|-9.36
|-16.88
|-26.81
|-34.62
|14.33
|21.22
|Bharat Rasayan
|-8.69
|-24.5
|-49.03
|-49.33
|-48.9
|-15.44
|-12.06
|Insecticides (India)
|-5.91
|-6.1
|-18.08
|-25.32
|-2.28
|10.16
|14.12
|India Pesticides
|-7.75
|-12.74
|-16.19
|-34.38
|10.68
|-11.58
|-16.21
|Astec Lifesciences
|-0.39
|0.32
|-12.03
|-25.61
|-3.95
|-21.57
|-10.12
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-2.51
|-2.24
|-20.35
|-15.56
|33.11
|4.3
|2.64
|Excel Industries
|-2.03
|-5.43
|-5.64
|-23.29
|0.57
|-0.76
|0.24
|Meghmani Organics
|-9.84
|-19.02
|-32.11
|-47.83
|-30.46
|-21.21
|-13.45
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|-3.72
|2.86
|2.99
|-27.81
|20.18
|14.29
|-2.06
Agro Chemicals/Pesticides