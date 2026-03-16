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GSP Crop Science Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

GSP Crop Science has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 16, 2026 and will close on Mar 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 304.00-320.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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GSP Crop Science Price Performance

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GSP Crop Science Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UPL		-3.02-16.95-20.41-12.14-2.68-3.40.44
PI Industries		-5.95-5.18-10.76-22.21-14.14-1.345.32
Bayer Cropscience		-2.06-3.722.68-11.77-6.543.13-2.53
Atul		0.76-1.2810.50.2911.18-1.89-0.96
Sumitomo Chemical India		-3.54-6.64-16.29-31-21.98-4.886.95
Sharda Cropchem		-5.39-19.626.5211.5280.5228.9526.82
Rallis India		-6.65-15.67-9.17-28.6517.266.79-2.3
Dhanuka Agritech		-1.01-11.2-18.44-37.22-18.6114.456.34
Epigral		0.66-12.05-39.33-50.44-50.92-416.48
NACL Industries		3.22-14.23-27.93-44.6720.0817.8428.09
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-4.44-9.36-16.88-26.81-34.6214.3321.22
Bharat Rasayan		-8.69-24.5-49.03-49.33-48.9-15.44-12.06
Insecticides (India)		-5.91-6.1-18.08-25.32-2.2810.1614.12
India Pesticides		-7.75-12.74-16.19-34.3810.68-11.58-16.21
Astec Lifesciences		-0.390.32-12.03-25.61-3.95-21.57-10.12
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-2.51-2.24-20.35-15.5633.114.32.64
Excel Industries		-2.03-5.43-5.64-23.290.57-0.760.24
Meghmani Organics		-9.84-19.02-32.11-47.83-30.46-21.21-13.45
Dharmaj Crop Guard		-3.722.862.99-27.8120.1814.29-2.06
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About GSP Crop Science

Agro Chemicals/Pesticides

Management

  • Mr. Shail Jayesh Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tirth Kenal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Premkantbhai Pandya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Apurva Soham Mashruwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Ramniklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul J Sharedalal
    Independent Director

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