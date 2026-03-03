Here's the live share price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has gained 3.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 42.74%.
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products’s current P/E of 21.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
|Kohinoor Foods
|1.67
|2.93
|-9.54
|-27.55
|-18.53
|-21.18
|30.02
Over the last one year, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has gained 46.88% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,856.19
|1,855.58
|10
|1,872.08
|1,878.36
|20
|1,959.05
|1,932.34
|50
|2,110.41
|2,065.53
|100
|2,255.08
|2,148.53
|200
|2,166
|2,007.94
In the latest quarter, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.37%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:32 PM IST
|Jubilant Agri and Co - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Receipt Of Order Passed By Assistant Commissioner State Tax-Maharash
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:22 AM IST
|Jubilant Agri and Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|Jubilant Agri and Co - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:45 PM IST
|Jubilant Agri and Co - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 09.02.2026
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
|Jubilant Agri and Co - Grant Of Stock Options Under JACPL Employee Stock Options Scheme 2018
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100UP2008PLC035862 and registration number is 035862. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹1,787.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹2,707.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products are ₹1,849.90 and ₹1,762.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹3,032.00 and 52-week low of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹1,026.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -14.16% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, 42.74% over 1 year, 5.76% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products are 21.85 and 6.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.