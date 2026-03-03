Facebook Pixel Code
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUBILANT AGRI AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Bhartia Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,787.00 Closed
-2.11₹ -38.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,762.75₹1,849.90
₹1,787.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,026.55₹3,032.00
₹1,787.00
Open Price
₹1,842.40
Prev. Close
₹1,825.55
Volume
328

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has gained 3.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 42.74%.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products’s current P/E of 21.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16
Kohinoor Foods		1.672.93-9.54-27.55-18.53-21.1830.02

Over the last one year, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has gained 46.88% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Financials

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,856.191,855.58
101,872.081,878.36
201,959.051,932.34
502,110.412,065.53
1002,255.082,148.53
2002,1662,007.94

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.37%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:32 PM ISTJubilant Agri and Co - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Receipt Of Order Passed By Assistant Commissioner State Tax-Maharash
Feb 10, 2026, 2:22 AM ISTJubilant Agri and Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 09, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTJubilant Agri and Co - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 09, 2026, 9:45 PM ISTJubilant Agri and Co - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 09.02.2026
Feb 09, 2026, 8:11 PM ISTJubilant Agri and Co - Grant Of Stock Options Under JACPL Employee Stock Options Scheme 2018

About Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100UP2008PLC035862 and registration number is 035862. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mohandeep Singh
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sanjanthi Sajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Pal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹1,787.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

The Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

The market cap of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹2,707.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products are ₹1,849.90 and ₹1,762.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹3,032.00 and 52-week low of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products is ₹1,026.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -14.16% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, 42.74% over 1 year, 5.76% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products are 21.85 and 6.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products News

