Today, investors will watch stocks that reported their quarterly results or made important business announcements. Companies with rising profits, new projects, or fund-raising plans may see more activity. Regulatory news and other updates could also influence trading. Here are the stocks to keep an eye on today.

Markets recap

On February 4, Indian benchmark indices ended the day with modest gains amid a volatile session. The Sensex closed up 78.56 points, or 0.09%, at 83,817.69, while the Nifty rose 48.45 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 25,776.

Stocks to watch today, February 05, 2026

Tata Power

Tata Power Company recorded a small net profit rise to Rs 1,194 crore, up from Rs 1,187 crore. Revenue fell 9.4% to Rs 13,948 crore, and EBITDA dropped 9% to Rs 3,055 crore. The Mundra plant remained non-operational during the quarter, affecting results.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres posted a 39.6% rise in net profit to Rs 470.5 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 337 crore last year. Revenue increased 11.8% to Rs 7,743 crore. EBITDA jumped 25.3% to Rs 1,185 crore, with margins expanding to 15.3%.

Trent

Tata Group retailer Trent posted 14.8% revenue growth in Q3. EBITDA rose 27.6% to Rs 1,081.7 crore, above analyst expectations. Margins expanded to 20.2%. The company said festive season timing and supply-chain issues affected revenue comparability.

NSDL

National Securities Depository (NSDL) will see 149.2 million shares, or 75% of its total, free for trading after the six-month shareholder lock-in ends. At Wednesday’s closing price, these shares are worth Rs 14,875 crore.

IndiGo

The Competition Commission of India has started a detailed investigation into IndiGo for unfair business practices. This comes after flight cancellations caused operational disruptions. IndiGo holds over 65% of the domestic market, while Air India and Akasa Air have increased their share to 29.6% and 5.2%, respectively.

Marico

Marico will acquire 60% of Cosmix Wellness, a digital-first functional wellness brand, for Rs 375 crore. This move strengthens its presence in the premium food and nutrition segment. The remaining stake will be acquired by FY29.

Lloyds Engineering

Lloyds Engineering Works showed a big jump in profits for the third quarter. Net profit rose 69.5% to Rs 61 crore, compared with Rs 36 crore last year. Revenue was slightly higher at Rs 272.4 crore, up from Rs 266.2 crore.

Tech stocks

Technology stocks are expected to stay under pressure today after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. On February 3, concerns around new artificial intelligence tools, including those linked to Anthropic, unsettled investors. In US trading, tech stocks fell as fears grew that rapid advances in AI could challenge established software and technology companies, putting pressure on their pricing power and future earnings.

Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects International reported a 7% increase in net profit to Rs 152 crore. Revenue rose 16.3% to Rs 6,665 crore. EBITDA increased 7.2% to Rs 512.7 crore, though margins eased slightly to 7.7%.

Redington India

Redington India, the technology solutions provider, reported a 2.6% rise in net profit to Rs 413.4 crore, up from Rs 403 crore. Profit after tax margin stood at 1.41%.

Jubilant Ingrevia

Speciality chemicals company Jubilant Ingrevia posted a 32.4% decline in net profit to Rs 47 crore. Revenue stayed nearly flat at Rs 1,051 crore, while EBITDA dropped 8.5% to Rs 126.1 crore. EBITDA margin fell to 12% from 13%.

Gallantt Ispat

Gallantt Ispat saw profits decline in Q3. Net profit fell 12% to Rs 100.4 crore, while revenue dropped 4% to Rs 1,073.6 crore. EBITDA declined 23% to Rs 154 crore, and operating margins fell to 14.3% from 17.8%.

Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies said its board will meet on February 7, 2026, to discuss raising funds. The company may issue shares or convertible securities to promoters.

NHPC

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) canceled a joint venture plan with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha. It also withdrew its nominee director from PTC India. EBITDA fell 80%, and margins narrowed to 9.5% from 44.4%, impacted by payments of Rs 781.45 crore for Subansiri Lower Project transmission charges.