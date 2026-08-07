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List of Shriram group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Shriram group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Shriram group stocks here.

Shriram Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		4436.50117.752.731.80
TAKE		22.830.582.6124.92
Yash Management & Satellite		9.410.171.842.89
Shriram Properties		84.55-0.30-0.3513.50
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Orient Green Power Company		9.86-0.07-0.70198.37
Shriram Asset Management Company		290.00-4.95-1.682.70
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.11192.77
Shardul Securities		39.93-1.91-4.5715.56
SEPC		6.18-0.36-5.501259.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Shriram group stocks today are SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (up 2.73%) and TAKE (up 2.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include SEPC (down 5.50%) and Shardul Securities (down 4.57%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Shriram Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and auto ancillaries.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shriram group here.

Aside of the Shriram Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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