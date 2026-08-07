Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Shriram group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Shriram group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4436.50
|117.75
|2.73
|1.80
|TAKE
|22.83
|0.58
|2.61
|24.92
|Yash Management & Satellite
|9.41
|0.17
|1.84
|2.89
|Shriram Properties
|84.55
|-0.30
|-0.35
|13.50
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|-0.07
|-0.70
|198.37
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|290.00
|-4.95
|-1.68
|2.70
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|192.77
|Shardul Securities
|39.93
|-1.91
|-4.57
|15.56
|SEPC
|6.18
|-0.36
|-5.50
|1259.00
The top gainers among the Shriram group stocks today are SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (up 2.73%) and TAKE (up 2.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include SEPC (down 5.50%) and Shardul Securities (down 4.57%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Shriram Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and auto ancillaries.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shriram group here.
Aside of the Shriram Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.