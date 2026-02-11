The 2026 Union Budget has made it clear that for India, clean energy is now a priority. With a historic jump in allocations for solar infrastructure and the expansion of the PM Surya Ghar initiative, the government has effectively underwritten the sector’s growth for the next decade.

For the retail investor, the question is no longer “if” one should buy into renewables, more towards “how” one should navigate the crowded field of contenders.

Amidst all of this, two smallcap companies are slowly grabbing the attention of smart investors.

While both aim to get a share in the solar pie, their business models have a different story to tell. One is a state-backed utility giant pivoting slowly from its thermal roots, while other is a lean wind energy champion attempting a high-stakes reinvention through solar and debt cleanup.

It is a choice between a steady anchor and an agile challenger, and the trade-offs are as sharp as they are significant.

Let us analyse both the stocks to see if they have what it will take to survive India’s solar energy boom.

Gujarat industries power Co Ltd (GIPCL): The defensive utility play

Incorporated in 1985, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is a Public Limited company of the Government of Gujarat and is engaged in the business of Electrical Power Generation.

With a market cap of Rs 2,286 cr as on 9th February 2026, the company has a diversified portfolio of Thermal (Gas and Lignite), Wind, and Solar Power Plant Assets in the State of Gujarat.

GIPCL is no clean-energy novice. It is a seasoned utility player that has spent decades providing power to Gujarat’s industrial belt. But what has caught the attention of the markets is its hard pivot to solar, as it transitions from traditional power to the sun.

Khavda power play: Analyzing GIPCL’s renewable scale

GIPCL is developing a massive 2,375 MW Renewable Energy Park at Khavda. As of February 2026, it has already commissioned over 465 MW of its 600 MW phase-1 solar target.

Let us look at the standalone financials of the company to get a better perspective.

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 5-Year CAGR Sales/Rs Cr 1,379 1,335 1,172 1,356 1,349 1,256 -2% EBITDA/Rs Cr 505 424 406 408 381 406 -4% Net Profits/Rs Cr 248 180 171 189 199 211 -3%

The company has seen a drop in the core financials in the last 5 years as we can see in the table above.

This is possibly a side effect of the solar pivot. Growth and stability come at a price. As the company’s old thermal plants age or phase out, the new solar revenue is currently just able to replace the old thermal revenue rather than adding to it.

The company however has a current Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2% which is a modest number, telling us that while the company is safe, it isn’t exactly a wealth generator, yet.

The current dividend yield of the company is also worth mentioning. At 2.74%, the yield is well beating the flat industry median of 0%. One of the highest in the sector, this is a figure that even big peers like JSW Energy and Adani Green can’t clock.

The share price of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd was around Rs 77 in February 2021 and as on 9th February 2026 it was Rs 149.

Valuation disconnect: Legacy vs. Growth

At the current price, the stock is trading at a discount of 45% from its all-time high of Rs 270. This is possibly because the market is still pricing GIPCL as a legacy thermal utility and not a high-growth state backed renewable energy company, despite impressive operational shifts.

The stock is trading at a PE of 12x, while the current industry median is 26x, which suggests the stock is significantly undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Markets often re-rate a company’s PE when it transitions from a boring sector (Thermal Power) to a high growth sector (Renewables). As the new 2,375 MW Khavda solar project moves from construction to revenue the market may begin to price it closer to pure-play solar leaders.

In January 2026, the company saw a change in the top brass promoting CA Kamlesh Kumar Bhatt to Executive Director (Finance) & CFO. For a company in the middle of a massive capex cycle, having a veteran finance head is a signal of stability.

GIPCL is currently a classic diversification play.

On one hand, it just finished its largest-ever solar project at Khavda, turning sunlight into cash. On the other, it has secured a rare approval for a new 700 MW lignite plant. As the market chases Green-only companies, GIPCL is building a hybrid future where coal and sun coexist peacefully on the company’s balance sheet.

Orient green power Co Ltd: The speculative turnaround

Incorporated in 2006, Orient Green Power Company Limited is an independent producer of renewable power, it is engaged in developing, owning, and operating a diversified portfolio of wind energy power plants.

With a market cap of Rs 1,218 cr as on 9th February 2026, the company has set a target to become a 1 GW enterprise by venturing into wind, solar, and/or wind-solar hybrid models.

If GIPCL is a heavy-duty cargo ship, Orient Green Power is a premium yacht that almost sank but has been strongly repaired for a bigger race.

The company has historically been a pure-play wind energy company. But as we all know, wind is seasonal and unpredictable. To stabilize its earnings, Orient Green Power has pivoted aggressively into solar and hybrid projects. In late 2025, it commissioned its first major 7 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu, with an 18 MW follow-up due in mid-2026.

The company which almost sank with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 3.0 a few years ago, has managed to reduce debt and get the ratio down to just 0.4.

The financial tightrope: Debt vs. Solar Expansion

Infusion of fresh equity helped the company achieve this. In late 2023 and 2024, the company launched a Rs 230 cr rights issue, followed by another planned Rs 250 cr issue. Instead of borrowing more, they asked existing shareholders for money to pay down expensive old loans and fund new solar projects.

Also in April 2023, the company successfully refinanced Rs 721 cr of debt through the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), securing an interest rate reduction of approximately 300 basis points (3%). This slashed their overall interest expenses by about 25%, freeing up cash to pay down the principal faster.

Let us now look at the financials of the company.

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 5-Year CAGR Sales/Rs Cr 369 257 311 258 259 263 -7% EBITDA/Rs Cr 262 164 224 171 175 169 -8% Net Profits/Rs Cr 20 -57 36 33 38 42 16%

Like GIPCL above, the company is also seeing the side effects of the pivot to a new business vertical.

The share price of Orient Green Power Company Ltd was around Rs 2 in February 2021 and as on 9th February 2026 it was Rs 11, which is a 450% jump in 5 years.

In the last 6 months, the stock saw a considerable decline from the 52-week high of Rs 16, possibly due to the Q3 FY26 results, where the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21 cr, a big drop from the Rs 81 cr profit in the previous quarter probably due to the seasonal nature of wind power.

At the current price of Rs 11, the stock is trading at a discount of 72.5% from its all-time high of Rs 40 and 31.25% from its 52-week high of Rs 16.

Looking at the valuations, the company’s share is trading at a PE of 20x, while the current industry PE is 26x, which hints at the markets waiting to catch up and re-rate the valuations based on the solar pivot.

One major red flag for the company as per Trendlyne.com is that 99.9% of the promoter’s holding is pledged. This could become a final nail in the coffin at any time. If the market takes a sharp turn and the stock price drops, lenders could sell these shares, leading to a death spiral for the stock price.

While the management has successfully navigated the worst of its debt crisis, if they can release their pledged shares and successfully scale their hybrid model, the stock could re-rate further. But make no mistake: this is a high-risk bet.

The Solar Crossroads: Safety vs. Speculation

The two stocks we analysed today tell different stories. GIPCL offers the comfort of government backing and a steady infrastructure transition, making it a defensive anchor for the patient investor. It is a seasoned utility player that prioritizes stability over rapid growth. While its financials are currently replacing old thermal revenue with solar, its massive Renewable Energy Park at Khavda suggests a long-term potential value re-rating is on the horizon for those who can wait.

On the other end, Orient Green Power represents a high-risk turnaround bet. It is an agile contestant that has successfully navigated a debt crisis to emerge as a lean, hybrid energy player. However, the path is fraught with volatility; the seasonal nature of wind and the heavy burden of pledged promoter shares create a high-risk environment.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your appetite for risk. But a clever idea would be to add both the stocks to a watchlist and keep a watchful eye on them.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.