Here's the live share price of Aqylon Nexus along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,143.45 Closed
-5.00₹ -60.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aqylon Nexus Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,143.45₹1,245.00
₹1,143.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹435.10₹2,260.00
₹1,143.45
Open Price
₹1,158.00
Prev. Close
₹1,203.60
Volume
1,751

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aqylon Nexus has gained 278.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 152.42%.

Aqylon Nexus’s current P/E of -119.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aqylon Nexus Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, Aqylon Nexus has gained 157.56% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Aqylon Nexus has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Aqylon Nexus Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aqylon Nexus Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,378.971,326.04
101,558.161,454.87
201,700.391,594.54
501,758.711,637.88
1001,416.71,494.58
2001,167.511,273.83

Aqylon Nexus Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aqylon Nexus saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aqylon Nexus Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 9:51 PM ISTAqylon Nexus - Sub-Division Of Shares
Feb 13, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTAqylon Nexus - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM ISTAqylon Nexus - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 11, 2026, 9:07 PM ISTAqylon Nexus - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTAqylon Nexus - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About Aqylon Nexus

Aqylon Nexus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1994PLC083853 and registration number is 083853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Adhikari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kailasnath Adhikari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Latasha Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Rajgor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Soundara Pandian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ganesh P Raut
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Vinod Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aqylon Nexus Share Price

What is the share price of Aqylon Nexus?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aqylon Nexus is ₹1,143.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aqylon Nexus?

The Aqylon Nexus is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aqylon Nexus?

The market cap of Aqylon Nexus is ₹2,901.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aqylon Nexus?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aqylon Nexus are ₹1,245.00 and ₹1,143.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aqylon Nexus?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aqylon Nexus stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aqylon Nexus is ₹2,260.00 and 52-week low of Aqylon Nexus is ₹435.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aqylon Nexus performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aqylon Nexus has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -37.68% for the past month, -16.66% over 3 months, 152.42% over 1 year, 776.17% across 3 years, and 278.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aqylon Nexus?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aqylon Nexus are -119.45 and 255.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

