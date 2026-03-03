Here's the live share price of Aqylon Nexus along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aqylon Nexus has gained 278.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 152.42%.
Aqylon Nexus’s current P/E of -119.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, Aqylon Nexus has gained 157.56% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Aqylon Nexus has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,378.97
|1,326.04
|10
|1,558.16
|1,454.87
|20
|1,700.39
|1,594.54
|50
|1,758.71
|1,637.88
|100
|1,416.7
|1,494.58
|200
|1,167.51
|1,273.83
In the latest quarter, Aqylon Nexus saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:51 PM IST
|Aqylon Nexus - Sub-Division Of Shares
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Aqylon Nexus - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|Aqylon Nexus - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:07 PM IST
|Aqylon Nexus - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|Aqylon Nexus - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Aqylon Nexus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1994PLC083853 and registration number is 083853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aqylon Nexus is ₹1,143.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aqylon Nexus is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aqylon Nexus is ₹2,901.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aqylon Nexus are ₹1,245.00 and ₹1,143.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aqylon Nexus stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aqylon Nexus is ₹2,260.00 and 52-week low of Aqylon Nexus is ₹435.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aqylon Nexus has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -37.68% for the past month, -16.66% over 3 months, 152.42% over 1 year, 776.17% across 3 years, and 278.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aqylon Nexus are -119.45 and 255.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.