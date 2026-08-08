What is the share price of JOJO? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JOJO is ₹155.20 as on .

What kind of stock is JOJO? The JOJO is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JOJO? The market cap of JOJO is ₹535.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JOJO? Today’s highest and lowest price of JOJO are ₹169.00 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JOJO? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JOJO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JOJO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of JOJO is ₹69.25 as on .

How has the JOJO performed historically in terms of returns? The JOJO has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -27.24% for the past month, -38.23% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, 74.6% across 3 years, and 126.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JOJO? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JOJO are 190.66 and 8.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global