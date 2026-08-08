Here's the live share price of JOJO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JOJO
|-37.17
|-27.24
|-38.23
|-42.36
|-16.11
|74.60
|126.56
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JOJO has declined 16.11% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, JOJO has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|249.4
|276.87
|10
|251.2
|263.63
|20
|235.08
|249.64
|50
|224.65
|236.24
|100
|225.77
|232.14
|200
|226.91
|226.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JOJO saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|JOJO - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|JOJO - Reg 30
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|JOJO - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|JOJO - Corporate Action-Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|JOJO - Sub Division Of Equity Shares
Source: Dion Global
JOJO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC026244 and registration number is 026244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JOJO is ₹155.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JOJO is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JOJO is ₹535.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JOJO are ₹169.00 and ₹155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JOJO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JOJO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of JOJO is ₹69.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JOJO has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -27.24% for the past month, -38.23% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, 74.6% across 3 years, and 126.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JOJO are 190.66 and 8.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global