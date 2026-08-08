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JOJO Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOJO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of JOJO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.20 Closed
0.36₹ 0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JOJO Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹169.00
₹155.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.25₹169.00
₹155.20
Open Price
₹158.90
Prev. Close
₹154.65
Volume
1,91,476

Source: Dion Global

JOJO Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JOJO		-37.17-27.24-38.23-42.36-16.1174.60126.56
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JOJO has declined 16.11% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, JOJO has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

JOJO Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JOJO Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5249.4276.87
10251.2263.63
20235.08249.64
50224.65236.24
100225.77232.14
200226.91226.88

Source: Dion Global

JOJO Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JOJO saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JOJO Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTJOJO - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTJOJO - Reg 30
Jul 25, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTJOJO - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTJOJO - Corporate Action-Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split
Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTJOJO - Sub Division Of Equity Shares

Source: Dion Global

About JOJO

JOJO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC026244 and registration number is 026244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruvin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sagar Samir Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Bhuvneshwar Mahto
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on JOJO Share Price

What is the share price of JOJO?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JOJO is ₹155.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JOJO?

The JOJO is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JOJO?

The market cap of JOJO is ₹535.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JOJO?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JOJO are ₹169.00 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JOJO?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JOJO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JOJO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of JOJO is ₹69.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JOJO performed historically in terms of returns?

The JOJO has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -27.24% for the past month, -38.23% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, 74.6% across 3 years, and 126.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JOJO?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JOJO are 190.66 and 8.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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