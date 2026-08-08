Here's the live share price of Media Matrix Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Media Matrix Worldwide has declined 5.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Media Matrix Worldwide has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.94
|14.18
|10
|14.12
|14.09
|20
|13.82
|13.95
|50
|13.56
|13.5
|100
|12.3
|12.79
|200
|11.41
|12.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Media Matrix Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Media Matrix Worldwi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Media Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Media Matrix Worldwi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Media Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Media Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1985PLC036518 and registration number is 036518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹14.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Media Matrix Worldwide is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹1,691.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Media Matrix Worldwide are ₹14.93 and ₹14.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Media Matrix Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹16.94 and 52-week low of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹7.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Media Matrix Worldwide has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 12.26% for the past month, -7.44% over 3 months, -5.8% over 1 year, -0.64% across 3 years, and 19.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide are 289.34 and 25.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global