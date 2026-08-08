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Media Matrix Worldwide Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Media Matrix Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.93 Closed
4.99₹ 0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Media Matrix Worldwide Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.33₹14.93
₹14.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.86₹16.94
₹14.93
Open Price
₹14.92
Prev. Close
₹14.22
Volume
23,720

Source: Dion Global

Media Matrix Worldwide Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Media Matrix Worldwide has declined 5.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Media Matrix Worldwide has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Media Matrix Worldwide Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Media Matrix Worldwide Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.9414.18
1014.1214.09
2013.8213.95
5013.5613.5
10012.312.79
20011.4112.37

Source: Dion Global

Media Matrix Worldwide Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Media Matrix Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Media Matrix Worldwide Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMedia Matrix Worldwi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTMedia Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company
Jul 09, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTMedia Matrix Worldwi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTMedia Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company
Jun 18, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTMedia Matrix Worldwi - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Nexg Devices Private Limited, A Subsidiary Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Media Matrix Worldwide

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1985PLC036518 and registration number is 036518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chhattar Kumar Goushal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jairath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aasheesh Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarvdeep Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Batra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Media Matrix Worldwide Share Price

What is the share price of Media Matrix Worldwide?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹14.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Media Matrix Worldwide?

The Media Matrix Worldwide is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Media Matrix Worldwide?

The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹1,691.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Media Matrix Worldwide?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Media Matrix Worldwide are ₹14.93 and ₹14.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Media Matrix Worldwide?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Media Matrix Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹16.94 and 52-week low of Media Matrix Worldwide is ₹7.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Media Matrix Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns?

The Media Matrix Worldwide has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 12.26% for the past month, -7.44% over 3 months, -5.8% over 1 year, -0.64% across 3 years, and 19.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide are 289.34 and 25.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Media Matrix Worldwide News

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