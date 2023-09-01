Follow Us

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.37 Closed
6.991.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.81₹21.10
₹20.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹21.65
₹20.37
Open Price
₹19.04
Prev. Close
₹19.04
Volume
5,45,565

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.13
  • R222.26
  • R323.42
  • Pivot
    19.97
  • S118.84
  • S217.68
  • S316.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.6918.84
  • 109.8218.28
  • 2010.2417.06
  • 5010.7215.06
  • 1009.8213.79
  • 20011.3312.72

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80
6.156.7031.3427.29-10.31-4.71-77.29

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Share Holdings

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1985PLC036518 and registration number is 036518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bela Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chhattar Kumar Goushal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jairath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Batra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aasheesh Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.?

The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹2,307.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is 3395.0 and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is 15.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹20.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹21.65 and 52-week low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

