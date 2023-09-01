Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1985PLC036518 and registration number is 036518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹2,307.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is 3395.0 and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is 15.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹20.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹21.65 and 52-week low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.