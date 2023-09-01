Follow Us

TV Today Network Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹222.30 Closed
-1.27-2.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TV Today Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹221.00₹226.95
₹222.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.55₹324.00
₹222.30
Open Price
₹226.80
Prev. Close
₹225.15
Volume
1,15,014

TV Today Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1226.17
  • R2229.53
  • R3232.12
  • Pivot
    223.58
  • S1220.22
  • S2217.63
  • S3214.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5270.91219.33
  • 10270.88214.85
  • 20274.46210.81
  • 50283.93205.85
  • 100276.6206.64
  • 200327.33221.38

TV Today Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

TV Today Network Ltd. Share Holdings

TV Today Network Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan51,99,2490.51107.23
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund24,64,7300.5650.84
Quant Small Cap Fund10,45,5250.3221.56

TV Today Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TV Today Network Ltd.

TV Today Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92200DL1999PLC103001 and registration number is 103001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 930.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aroon Purie
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kalli Purie Bhandal
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Devajyoti N Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neera Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Vig
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on TV Today Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TV Today Network Ltd.?

The market cap of TV Today Network Ltd. is ₹1,326.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TV Today Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TV Today Network Ltd. is 21.44 and PB ratio of TV Today Network Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TV Today Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Today Network Ltd. is ₹222.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TV Today Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Today Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Today Network Ltd. is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of TV Today Network Ltd. is ₹169.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

