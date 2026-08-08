Here's the live share price of TV Today Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TV Today Network has declined 18.50% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, TV Today Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.79
|115.92
|10
|116.27
|116.43
|20
|119.53
|117.56
|50
|116.41
|117.24
|100
|113.28
|118.11
|200
|124.27
|126.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TV Today Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 4.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,07,956
|0.07
|25.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|TV Today Network - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|TV Today Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|TV Today Network - Intimation Of Date Of Upcoming Annual General Meeting And Dates E-Voting.
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|TV Today Network - Intimation Sent To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For Updating The KYC And Nomination Detail
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|TV Today Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Source: Dion Global
TV Today Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92200DL1999PLC103001 and registration number is 103001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 808.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Today Network is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TV Today Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TV Today Network is ₹686.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TV Today Network are ₹117.65 and ₹114.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Today Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Today Network is ₹159.00 and 52-week low of TV Today Network is ₹94.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TV Today Network has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -9.09% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -18.5% over 1 year, -17.97% across 3 years, and -17.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TV Today Network are 39.99 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global