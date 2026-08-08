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TV Today Network Share Price

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BSE

TV TODAY NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TV Today Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
0.17₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TV Today Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.20₹117.65
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.10₹159.00
₹115.00
Open Price
₹117.65
Prev. Close
₹114.80
Volume
2,216

Source: Dion Global

TV Today Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TV Today Network has declined 18.50% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, TV Today Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

TV Today Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TV Today Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.79115.92
10116.27116.43
20119.53117.56
50116.41117.24
100113.28118.11
200124.27126.19

Source: Dion Global

TV Today Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TV Today Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 4.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TV Today Network Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,07,9560.0725.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TV Today Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTTV Today Network - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTTV Today Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTTV Today Network - Intimation Of Date Of Upcoming Annual General Meeting And Dates E-Voting.
Jul 29, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTTV Today Network - Intimation Sent To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For Updating The KYC And Nomination Detail
Jul 15, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTTV Today Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financ

Source: Dion Global

About TV Today Network

TV Today Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92200DL1999PLC103001 and registration number is 103001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 808.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aroon Purie
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kalli Purie Bhandal
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Sunil Bajaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neera Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaivir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hema Singh Rance
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on TV Today Network Share Price

What is the share price of TV Today Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Today Network is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TV Today Network?

The TV Today Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TV Today Network?

The market cap of TV Today Network is ₹686.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TV Today Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TV Today Network are ₹117.65 and ₹114.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TV Today Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Today Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Today Network is ₹159.00 and 52-week low of TV Today Network is ₹94.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TV Today Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The TV Today Network has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -9.09% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -18.5% over 1 year, -17.97% across 3 years, and -17.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TV Today Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TV Today Network are 39.99 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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