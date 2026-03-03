Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Signpost India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGNPOST INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Signpost India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹247.45 Closed
-1.83₹ -4.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Signpost India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.30₹255.70
₹247.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹179.65₹311.90
₹247.45
Open Price
₹244.90
Prev. Close
₹252.05
Volume
9,769

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Signpost India has declined 4.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.61%.

Signpost India’s current P/E of 26.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Signpost India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, Signpost India has gained 11.16% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Signpost India has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Signpost India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Signpost India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.26248.47
10243.97244.35
20231.24236.32
50219.53227.26
100226.45228.75
200231.82237.22

Signpost India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Signpost India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Signpost India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTSignpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 13, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTSignpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 6:14 AM ISTSignpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 2:41 AM ISTSignpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 10, 2026, 2:29 AM ISTSignpost India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

About Signpost India

Signpost India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2008PLC179120 and registration number is 179120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Kulkarni
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shripad Pralhad Ashtekar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Awasthi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sayantika Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amita Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Signpost India Share Price

What is the share price of Signpost India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signpost India is ₹247.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Signpost India?

The Signpost India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Signpost India?

The market cap of Signpost India is ₹1,322.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Signpost India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Signpost India are ₹255.70 and ₹238.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Signpost India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signpost India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signpost India is ₹311.90 and 52-week low of Signpost India is ₹179.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Signpost India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Signpost India has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, 17.83% for the past month, 11.39% over 3 months, 5.61% over 1 year, -8.03% across 3 years, and -4.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Signpost India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signpost India are 26.45 and 4.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Signpost India News

More Signpost India News
icon
Market Pulse