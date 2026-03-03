Here's the live share price of Signpost India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Signpost India has declined 4.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.61%.
Signpost India’s current P/E of 26.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, Signpost India has gained 11.16% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Signpost India has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.26
|248.47
|10
|243.97
|244.35
|20
|231.24
|236.32
|50
|219.53
|227.26
|100
|226.45
|228.75
|200
|231.82
|237.22
In the latest quarter, Signpost India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
|Signpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|Signpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:14 AM IST
|Signpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:41 AM IST
|Signpost India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:29 AM IST
|Signpost India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Signpost India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2008PLC179120 and registration number is 179120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signpost India is ₹247.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signpost India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Signpost India is ₹1,322.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Signpost India are ₹255.70 and ₹238.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signpost India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signpost India is ₹311.90 and 52-week low of Signpost India is ₹179.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signpost India has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, 17.83% for the past month, 11.39% over 3 months, 5.61% over 1 year, -8.03% across 3 years, and -4.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signpost India are 26.45 and 4.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.