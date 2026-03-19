Anil Ambani will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 20 for the second time after being questioned on March 19. The CBI questioned Anil Ambani on Thursday morning in connection with a case registered against Reliance Communications following a complaint by the State Bank of India.

Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters this morning for questioning in the case, as per PTI.

CBI has alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, official said according to PTI.

Anil Ambani to appear before CBI

“Anil Ambani will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on 19th and 20th March, 2026 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications (RCOM),” the spokesperson for Anil Ambani said in a statement.

“The appearance is in furtherance to Ambani’s commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies,” the spokesperson said.

What has happened so far

The CBI has also registered an FIR against Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications based on a complaint filed by Punjab National Bank. The FIR was registered on March 5 in connection with an alleged Rs 1,085 crore bank fraud case.

Another case was also registered against Ambani and Reliance Communications in connection with an alleged Rs 2,220 crore bank fraud involving Bank of Baroda.

Ambani is also under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing him and his companies under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In its ongoing investigation, the agency recently attached assets worth more than Rs 581 crore linked to companies of the Reliance Group.

Anil Ambani Group stock performance

Anil Ambani Group stocks is trading in red in the intra-day session. The share price of Reliance Power has declined 2.95% in today’s trading session. Similarly, Reliance Infrastructure share price has also seen a sharp decline of 3.26%.