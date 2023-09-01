What is the Market Cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.? The market cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹721.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is 13.52 and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹71.35 as on .