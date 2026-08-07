Here's the live share price of Balaji Telefilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balaji Telefilms has declined 13.87% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Telefilms has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.49
|84.66
|10
|84.31
|84.89
|20
|87.39
|86.02
|50
|88.09
|88.58
|100
|91.86
|91.56
|200
|99.22
|93.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balaji Telefilms saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 24.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Balaji Telefilms - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Balaji Telefilms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Balaji Telefilms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Balaji Telefilms - Resubmission Of Reply Submitted By The Company On June 19, 2026 In Response To Clarification Sought By BSE
|Jun 19, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Balaji Telefilms - Clarification sought from Balaji Telefilms Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082802 and registration number is 082802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Telefilms is ₹86.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaji Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balaji Telefilms is ₹1,051.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Telefilms are ₹86.66 and ₹84.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Telefilms is ₹139.99 and 52-week low of Balaji Telefilms is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaji Telefilms has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -5.11% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 18.73% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms are -21.41 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global