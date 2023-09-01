Follow Us

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALAJI TELEFILMS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹71.35 Closed
1.350.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.50₹72.50
₹71.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹71.85
₹71.35
Open Price
₹70.75
Prev. Close
₹70.40
Volume
6,19,339

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.53
  • R273.52
  • R374.53
  • Pivot
    71.52
  • S170.53
  • S269.52
  • S368.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.8668.35
  • 1048.1965.83
  • 2048.9761.16
  • 5051.153.57
  • 10048.3749.1
  • 20058.5747.73

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6351.6562.7162.1632.62-9.45-35.78
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Share Holdings

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082802 and registration number is 082802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jeetendra Kapoor
    Promoter & Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Shobha Kapoor
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Ms. Ekta Kapoor
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gopal Sippy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Chaudhary
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Duraiswamy Gunaseela Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Vasal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jason Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.?

The market cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹721.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is 13.52 and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹71.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Telefilms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹71.85 and 52-week low of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

