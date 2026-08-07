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Balaji Telefilms Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALAJI TELEFILMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Balaji Telefilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.24 Closed
0.58₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balaji Telefilms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.51₹86.66
₹86.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹139.99
₹86.24
Open Price
₹85.74
Prev. Close
₹85.74
Volume
4,908

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Telefilms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balaji Telefilms has declined 13.87% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Telefilms has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Balaji Telefilms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Telefilms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.4984.66
1084.3184.89
2087.3986.02
5088.0988.58
10091.8691.56
20099.2293.81

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Telefilms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balaji Telefilms saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 24.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balaji Telefilms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTBalaji Telefilms - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTBalaji Telefilms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 09, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTBalaji Telefilms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTBalaji Telefilms - Resubmission Of Reply Submitted By The Company On June 19, 2026 In Response To Clarification Sought By BSE
Jun 19, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTBalaji Telefilms - Clarification sought from Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082802 and registration number is 082802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jeetendra Kapoor
    Promoter & Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Shobha Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ekta Kapoor
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Chaudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avijit Mukerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaji Telefilms Share Price

What is the share price of Balaji Telefilms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Telefilms is ₹86.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balaji Telefilms?

The Balaji Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Telefilms?

The market cap of Balaji Telefilms is ₹1,051.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaji Telefilms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Telefilms are ₹86.66 and ₹84.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Telefilms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Telefilms is ₹139.99 and 52-week low of Balaji Telefilms is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balaji Telefilms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balaji Telefilms has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -5.11% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 18.73% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms are -21.41 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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