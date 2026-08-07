What is the share price of Balaji Telefilms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Telefilms is ₹86.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Balaji Telefilms? The Balaji Telefilms is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Telefilms? The market cap of Balaji Telefilms is ₹1,051.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaji Telefilms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Telefilms are ₹86.66 and ₹84.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Telefilms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Telefilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Telefilms is ₹139.99 and 52-week low of Balaji Telefilms is ₹70.00 as on .

How has the Balaji Telefilms performed historically in terms of returns? The Balaji Telefilms has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -5.11% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 18.73% across 3 years, and 5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms are -21.41 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global