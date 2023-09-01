Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panorama Studios International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1980PLC330008 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹309.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is 6.68 and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is 5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹248.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panorama Studios International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹290.25 and 52-week low of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹90.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.