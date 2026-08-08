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Panorama Studios International Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANORAMA STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Panorama Studios International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.26 Closed
-0.66₹ -0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panorama Studios International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.74₹49.75
₹48.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.96₹60.06
₹48.26
Open Price
₹48.51
Prev. Close
₹48.58
Volume
1,92,768

Source: Dion Global

Panorama Studios International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panorama Studios International has declined 0.26% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Panorama Studios International has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Panorama Studios International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panorama Studios International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.1448.65
1049.5449.04
2050.3349.24
5048.3547.95
10044.446.38
20045.0646.34

Source: Dion Global

Panorama Studios International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panorama Studios International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panorama Studios International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTPanorama Studios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. 07Th August 2026 For Approval Of Pro
Aug 07, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTPanorama Studios - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTPanorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed An Agreeme
Aug 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTPanorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed Another Ag
Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTPanorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed An Agreeme

Source: Dion Global

About Panorama Studios International

Panorama Studios International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1980PLC330008 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Pathak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Keshrimal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Panorama Studios International Share Price

What is the share price of Panorama Studios International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panorama Studios International is ₹48.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panorama Studios International?

The Panorama Studios International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panorama Studios International?

The market cap of Panorama Studios International is ₹1,198.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panorama Studios International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panorama Studios International are ₹49.75 and ₹47.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panorama Studios International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panorama Studios International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panorama Studios International is ₹60.06 and 52-week low of Panorama Studios International is ₹28.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panorama Studios International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panorama Studios International has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, 28.41% over 3 months, -0.8% over 1 year, 54.25% across 3 years, and 54.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International are 86.12 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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