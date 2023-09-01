Follow Us

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PANORAMA STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹248.40 Closed
2.125.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹243.00₹255.40
₹248.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.05₹290.25
₹248.40
Open Price
₹254.80
Prev. Close
₹243.25
Volume
7,079

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.53
  • R2263.67
  • R3271.93
  • Pivot
    251.27
  • S1247.13
  • S2238.87
  • S3234.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5159.98235.09
  • 10146.26228.53
  • 20125.36225.09
  • 50112.34219.33
  • 100110.07202.4
  • 20094.38176.7

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.057.7964.18129.36142.34307.211,871.43
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Share Holdings

Panorama Studios International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panorama Studios International Ltd.

Panorama Studios International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1980PLC330008 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangat Rajaram Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kumar Mangat Pathak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amandeep Singh Gill
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ghai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Vasudev
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Panorama Studios International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd.?

The market cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹309.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is 6.68 and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is 5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panorama Studios International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹248.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panorama Studios International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panorama Studios International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹290.25 and 52-week low of Panorama Studios International Ltd. is ₹90.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

