Here's the live share price of Panorama Studios International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panorama Studios International has declined 0.26% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Panorama Studios International has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.14
|48.65
|10
|49.54
|49.04
|20
|50.33
|49.24
|50
|48.35
|47.95
|100
|44.4
|46.38
|200
|45.06
|46.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panorama Studios International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Panorama Studios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. 07Th August 2026 For Approval Of Pro
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Panorama Studios - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Panorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed An Agreeme
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Panorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed Another Ag
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Panorama Studios - Panorama Studios Inflight LLP Subsidiary Of Panorama Studios International Limited Has Executed An Agreeme
Source: Dion Global
Panorama Studios International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1980PLC330008 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panorama Studios International is ₹48.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panorama Studios International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panorama Studios International is ₹1,198.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panorama Studios International are ₹49.75 and ₹47.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panorama Studios International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panorama Studios International is ₹60.06 and 52-week low of Panorama Studios International is ₹28.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panorama Studios International has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, 28.41% over 3 months, -0.8% over 1 year, 54.25% across 3 years, and 54.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International are 86.12 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global