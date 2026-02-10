KPI Green Energy received orders from Adani Group entities for execution of electrical, civil and allied work for a 300 MWac / 405 MWdc project at the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Power Project in Gujarat.



The company, in a regulatory filing, stated that the orders have been awarded by Adani Green Energy Six and Adani Green Energy.

Scope covers electrical, civil and allied works

The scope of work includes execution of electrical AC and DC works, along with civil works such as pile foundation, installation of stubs, and erection of module mounting structures. KPI Green Energy will also handle the installation of solar modules, robotic cleaning system structures and IDT stations.

In addition, the company will supply electrical DC, AC and high-tension equipment, excluding main equipment, as specified in the service orders and purchase order issued by the Adani Group entities.

Total Adani-linked Khavda orders rise to 834 MWac

With these latest orders, KPI Green Energy’s total orders from Adani Group entities for Khavda projects have increased to 834 MWac / 1,131 MWdc. This includes the earlier order of 534 MWac / 726 MWdc that the company had disclosed to stock exchanges on January 16, 2026.



“These orders further reflect the Company’s continued engagement as a trusted execution partner for large-scale utility renewable energy projects and are aligned with its strategy to enhance its execution capabilities across marquee renewable energy developments,” KPI Green Energy said in its BSE release.

The company also said that the execution will be carried out in a phased manner in accordance with the timelines stipulated under the respective Service Orders and Purchase Order.

KPI Green Energy Q3FY26

In its Q3FY26, KPI Green Energy posted nearly 48% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 125.80 crore. The company’s total income rose to Rs 676.05 crore. Expenses also surged to Rs 508.66 crore.

KPI Green Energy Share Price

The share price of KPI Green Energy has declined 19.67% in past six months.