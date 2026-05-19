If your electricity bill has felt heavier this month and your AC has been running continuously since morning, you are not alone. On Monday, India’s peak power demand hit an all-time high of 257.37 GW, the highest the country has ever drawn from its grid in a single moment. The record was logged at 3:42 in the afternoon, right around the time most households are running cooling appliances at full tilt.

This is the second record in under a month. The previous all-time high of 256.11 GW was set on April 25. That one lasted less than four weeks.

What 257 GW actually means for you

Peak power demand is the highest amount of electricity the country draws at any given point in the day. Think of it as the grid’s equivalent of peak-hour traffic and Monday’s reading means every air conditioner, desert cooler, fan and refrigerator running across homes, offices and shops collectively pushed the system to a level it has never seen before.

The Power Ministry says the demand was fully met. No shortfalls, no load-shedding at the national level.

The heat behind the numbers

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India through this week. Punjab’s Bhatinda hit 47 degrees Celsius on Monday. Parts of Haryana and Rajasthan crossed 46. Delhi was at 44, with no meaningful relief in sight for the coming week.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday. Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are also under heatwave watch through May 24. Dry, scorching winds made it difficult for anyone who had to be outdoors during the day, as per PTI.

This summer versus the last few

For context, India’s peak demand last summer was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025. In May 2024, it was 250 GW, which was a record at the time. Monday’s figure crosses both, and it is still only mid-May.

The Power Ministry’s projection for this summer is 270 GW. If the heatwave extends deep into June, as it did in previous years, that number may well be tested.

What to expect on your bill

As per the PTI report, experts say consumption will continue to climb as temperatures hold. More hours on the AC, more frequent use of coolers and fans, and higher thermostat loads through the night all add up. For households already watching their units carefully, the next few weeks are likely to be the most expensive of the year.

Power sector stocks

The power sector stocks continue to be in focus today. If you check the list of the power stocks, the top gainers are KPI Green Energy, NLC India, ACME Solar Holdings, Tata Power Company and CESC.