Railway PSU, IRFC has posted a flat profit for March quarter, as its net profit for Q4 edged up by just 0.14% at Rs 1,684 crore against Rs 1,618 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis the company’s bottom line declined by more than 6% from Rs 1,802 crore.

IRFC: Q4 revenue rises 9% YoY

The railway company’s total revenue from operation for Q4 surged by 9% to Rs 7,335 crore against Rs 6,772 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company’s topline increased by 10% from Rs 6,661 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The flat profit results can be attributed to a rise in the company’s total expenses, which increased by 12% YoY to Rs 5,644 crore from Rs 5,041 crore posted in the corresponding previous fiscal. On a quarterly basis expenses surged by around 15% from Rs 4,917 reported in Q3.

The company’s board announced no final dividend for the year ended March 2026.

IRFC: FY26 PAT rises around 8%

The company in its filing stated for FY26 it reported its highest-ever Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 7,009 crore against Rs 6,502 crore posted in FY25. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 7.8%.

The PSU’s assets under management for the year ended March 2026 stood at Rs 4.85 lakh crore, and it reported a 1.5% rise in its full-year net interest margins which expanded by 6% in comparison to previous last.

IRFC: FY26 PAT rises around 8%

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director, IRFC, said, “During FY26, lRFC sanctioned projects worth Rs 72,949 crore and disbursed approximately Rs 35,067 crore, exceeding its annual guidance and demonstrating rapid scale-up of its diversified lending portfolio”.

IRFC: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Thursday’s trade down more than 1% at Rs 100.22. Over the past one month it has declined by more than 1%, while over the past six months it has fallen by over 17%.

So far this year the stock has declined by over 20%.